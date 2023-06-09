Claudio Polito, P. App., AACI Elected as New President to the Appraisal Institute of Canada at 2023 Annual General Meeting

AIC Also Recognizes Exceptional Volunteers

OTTAWA, ON, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC) is pleased to announce the election of Claudio Polito, P. App., AACI of King City, Ontario as AIC's National President for 2023-2024. Mr. Polito was formally inducted during AIC's 2023 Annual General Meeting held in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 2, 2023.

Mr. Polito is the owner of Cross-Town Appraisal Limited, an independent property appraisal and realty consulting company that offers a wide range of property valuation services across the GTHA and surrounding communities. He has been involved in the real estate industry since 1987, joined the Appraisal Institute of Canada in 1991, and earned his AACI designation in 2006.

In the past, he has served as Co-Chair of York Chapter of AIC-Ontario (AIC-ON), as well as Provincial Director — and later, President — of AIC-ON. Mr. Polito was then elected to the Board of the AIC, where he served as Chair of the Standards Sub-Committee and member of the Shaping our Future Task Force. An advocate for members and the appraisal profession, Claudio is frequently featured on podcasts and has spoken at multiple industry events.

Claudio Polito, President of the AIC, says, "It's an honour to serve the AIC in this new capacity. In my time as President, I look forward to working with our vibrant and engaged membership to grow, diversify, and advocate for our profession. Together, I believe we can continue to advance the reach and professionalism of our work, and bring our much-needed expertise to the stakeholders and clients who rely on us as Professional Appraisers. In a time when housing and shelter are more critical than ever, we all have a role to play in protecting the public."

Joining Mr. Polito on the AIC Executive Committee are:

President Elect Dena Knopp, P. App., CRA (AB)

Past President – Suzanne de Jong , P. App., AACI, Fellow (ON)

, P. App., AACI, Fellow (ON) Vice President – Terry Dowle , P. App., AACI (BC)

, P. App., AACI (BC) Vice President – Joanne Slaney , P. App., AACI (NL)

Other members of the Board include:

Steve Blacklock , P. App., AACI (BC)

, P. App., AACI (BC) Brad Brewster , P. App., AACI (AB)

, P. App., AACI (AB) Thomas Fox , P. App., AACI, Fellow (SK)

, P. App., AACI, Fellow (SK) Deana Halladay , P. App., CRA, Fellow (MB)

, P. App., CRA, Fellow (MB) Edward Saxe , P. App., CRA (ON)

, P. App., Gilles Lecours , P. App., AACI (QC)

, P. App., AACI (QC) Louis Poirier , P. App., AACI (NB)

, P. App., AACI (NB) André Pouliot, P. App., AACI, Fellow (NS)

Scott Wilson , P. App., AACI, Fellow (PE)

AIC's Interim Chief Executive Officer, Keith Lancastle AACI (Hon.), serves as a non-voting member of both the AIC Executive Committee and the Board of Directors.

Volunteer Recognition Awards

Several awards were presented during the 2023 AIC Annual Conference, including:

The title of Fellow is granted to Designated Members who have distinguished themselves by their exemplary contributions to the profession. This is demonstrated by a high level of excellence and achievement that has contributed to the advancement of the profession. The Fellowship Award is granted at the discretion of the National Board of Directors. This year's recipients are:

Philson Kempton , P. App., AACI

, P. App., AACI Carl Nilsen , P. App., AACI

, P. App., AACI Suzanne de Jong , P. App., AACI

The W.C. McCutcheon Award is granted to outstanding volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of Canada who have been long-standing committee volunteers and have demonstrated leadership and commitment to the Institute and profession. This year's recipients are:

Brian Varner , P. App., AACI

, P. App., AACI Brad Brewster , P. App., AACI

The Tyler Beatty Award for the Top Appraiser under 40 Award is awarded to exceptional young appraisal professionals under the age of 40 who are making significant accomplishments within the appraisal profession and their community. This year, it was presented to two exceptional valuation professionals:

Kim Passmore , P. App., AACI

, P. App., AACI Eric Tworo , P. App., AACI

The President's Citation is one of most prestigious awards that is granted to volunteers of the Appraisal Institute of Canada (AIC). The Award is granted at the discretion of the outgoing President to long-standing committee volunteers who have demonstrated leadership and commitment. This year's recipients are:

Claudio Polito , P. App., AACI

, P. App., AACI André Pouliot, P. App., AACI, Fellow

Honorary AACI designations are awarded to individuals who are ethically above reproach, publicly recognized as leaders in business, law, academia, and other professions, and contribute to the AIC's advancement of the profile, respect, body of knowledge, and advocacy of the valuation profession. This year, an Honorary AACI was granted at the discretion of the National Board of Directors to Vikki Leslie – Executive Director and long-time employee of the Ontario Association of the Appraisal Institute of Canada.

