Classic Fire + Life Safety expands in Western Canada with new partnerships

CALGARY, AB, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Classic Fire + Life Safety, a leading independent provider of fire protection and life safety services, has announced its expansion into Western Canada through new partnerships with Legacy Fire Protection, Photon Electric, and Integrated Fire Protection. These companies, based in Calgary and Kelowna, provide fire protection, life safety, and electrical services to clients across in Saskatchewan, Alberta, and British Columbia.

April 17, 2023 - Francois Godin, CEO at Classic Fire + Life Safety (left) and newly appointed, vice president of Western Canada for Classic FLS, Carl Pollard (right) finalize the partnership in Legacy Fire Protection’s office in Calgary. (CNW Group/Classic Fire + Life Safety Inc.)

The expansion reflects Classic Fire + Life Safety's campaign to become Canada's leader in fire and life safety for institutional and commercial partners across Canada.

"We have been planning a western expansion for a few years now and are delighted to make the move at this time and with these accomplished companies and their teams," says Francois Godin, CEO at Classic Fire + Life Safety.

Carl Pollard, who founded Calgary-based Legacy Fire Protection in 2006, has played a key role in leading his company to success, as well as Photon Electric and Integrated Fire Protection. Today, these companies employ over 100 people. Carl will maintain his role as president of Legacy. In addition, Pollard has been appointed vice president of Western Canada for Classic, where he will be responsible for leading business development.

"We're full of optimism for the future," says Pollard. "We are looking forward to unifying our skills, interests and strengths to continue to serve our existing clients and to embark on new projects together with our Classic Fire + Life Safety colleagues."

The Legacy, Photon, and Integrated teams will continue to operate independently with no change to day-to-day operations. In the future, the management teams will work together to find ways to enhance the services they provide to their customers.

About Legacy Fire Protection

Legacy Fire Protection is a leading fire protection company based in Calgary, Alberta, with a history of providing tailored life safety solutions to clients throughout Western Canada. With extensive experience in the industry, the company offers a wide range of services, including fire suppression system installation, inspection, and maintenance, fire alarm system installation and monitoring, and emergency response planning. It's team of experienced professionals is dedicated to delivering state-of-the-art designs and solutions that save clients time and money while reducing friction in the construction process. With a commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction, Legacy Fire Protection has built a reputation as a trusted partner in the fire protection industry.

About Photon Electric

Photon Electric is a premier electrical contracting company based in Calgary, Alberta. The company offers a wide range of electrical services to residential, commercial, and industrial clients throughout Western Canada. From new construction and renovations to repairs and maintenance, its team of skilled professionals is committed to providing high-quality workmanship and exceptional customer service. In addition to traditional electrical services, Photon Electric also specializes in energy-efficient lighting solutions, including LED lighting retrofits and installation. With a commitment to safety, innovation, and sustainability, Photon Electric has earned a reputation as a trusted leader in the electrical industry.

About Integrated Fire Protection

Integrated Fire Protection is a leading fire protection company based in Kelowna, British Columbia. With a team of highly trained and experienced professionals, the company provides a wide range of fire protection services to clients in the region, including fire suppression system installation, inspection, and maintenance, fire alarm system installation and monitoring, and emergency response planning. They are committed to providing their clients with top-quality service and customized solutions to meet their unique needs. With a focus on safety, reliability, and customer satisfaction, Integrated Fire Protection has established a reputation as a trusted partner in the fire protection industry.

About Classic Fire + Life Safety

Classic Fire + Life Safety is a total fire and life safety company servicing the needs of organizations and institutions, both large and small, private and public. The company is staffed by over 600 professionals committed to helping organizations create a safe environment where they can grow and offer their products and services. Classic Fire + Life Safety also owns and operates APEX, a fire sprinkler fabrication and supply company, Northern Sprinkler Design, a fire sprinkler design and engineering services company, and EDGE, a US-based fire protection company.

For information on this announcement or partnership opportunities with Classic Fire + Life Safety, please visit classicfls.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Facebook.

