Classic Canadian Flavours headline Mandarin's Celebrate Canada promotion from June 22-August 3

Featured Canadian dishes added to Buffet for a limited time, Holiday Buffet pricing in effect on Canada Day.

BRAMPTON, ON, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Customers are invited to Celebrate Canada with Mandarin Restaurants from June 22 to August 3. This Celebrate Canada promotion features a special selection of Canadian-inspired dishes, seamlessly integrated into Mandarin's award-winning all-you-can-enjoy Buffet. For July 1, Holiday Buffet pricing will be in effect. For pricing, operating hours and to make your phone reservation, visit mandarinrestaurant.com.

A Taste of Canada

Celebrate Canada at Mandarin.

Mandarin's Celebrate Canada promotion serves customers with maple and Canadian-inspired dishes added to Dine-In, Take-Out and Delivery as tribute to the great country they call home. These specially curated dishes offer a festive way for friends and family to gather, celebrate the taste, and enjoy the summer.

The new Canadian-inspired dishes offered on the Buffet are:

Cranberry Quinoa Salad

Hawaiian Pizza

Maple BBQ Ribs

Maple Chili Tofu

Maple Glazed Salmon

Mussels in White Wine

Poutine

Spicy Maple Wings

Sweet Endings

The promotion also extends to desserts, featuring a selection of classic Canadian treats:

Butter Tarts

Maple Cheesecake

Maple Ice Cream

Mini Cupcakes

Nanaimo Bars

Peach Pie

"We are excited to bring this Canadian-inspired menu to life for our customers. The menu serves as a wonderful complement to our award-winning Buffet of over 100 freshly prepared Dishes." said Tina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer, Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation.

Make your phone reservation to Celebrate Canada and to enjoy these new and tasty offerings at Mandarin. To view our multimedia on Celebrate Canada, click here.

Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation was founded by James Chiu, George Chiu, Diana Chiu and K.C. Chang in Brampton, Ontario in 1979. The award-winning Chinese-Canadian buffet restaurant has locations across Ontario to serve customers. Each location offers over 100 delicious dishes on their all-you-can-enjoy Dine-In Buffet along with Take-Out and Delivery always prepared fresh-to-order. The success of each new location is based on the original principles of excellent food quality and exceptional customer service. For more information visit mandarinrestaurant.com.

SOURCE Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation

Media Contact: For more information, please contact: Anthony Alfred at Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation, Email: [email protected], Tel: (905-451-4100) ext. 273