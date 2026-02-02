Mandarin Rings in Chinese New Year with a Delicious Celebration!

Locations across Ontario to host restaurant's newest customer promotion featuring exciting selection of new limited-time dishes.

Mandarin Restaurants is excited to announce its Chinese New Year promotion offering a delightful culinary experience for Mandarin Fans everywhere. From February 2 to March 15, Mandarin Restaurants will feature festive dishes added to their Dine-In menu along with select items also available for Take-Out and Delivery.

BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - In celebration of Chinese New Year on February 17, Mandarin invites everyone to partake in a feast of flavours, showcasing both new and traditional dishes. Guests can savour delicious options such as Har Gow, Siu Mai and Szechuan Sweet Chili Dumplings, among many others, all featured on their award-winning Buffet, available while supplies last. To join in the festivities, visit any Mandarin location between February 2 and March 15.

Enjoy new and traditional dishes. Speed Speed Celebrate Chinese New Year from February 2 - March 15 at Mandarin. (CNW Group/Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation)

"At Mandarin, we're passionate about delivering quality food and exceptional customer service. We are a Chinese-Canadian restaurant that is proud to share the culture and celebrate both new and time-honoured traditions of our New Year," said Tina Chiu, Chief Executive Officer of Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation.

During the Chinese New Year promotion, guests can also indulge in over 100 dishes from the all-you-can-enjoy buffet, including the exclusive Chinese New Year promotional dishes, with locations continuing to serve up longtime Mandarin favourites offered at the hot foods and grill table, soup and salad bar, prime rib counter, sushi corner, desserts counter, and ice cream sundae bar.

Don't miss out on this limited-time culinary celebration! Visit mandarinrestaurant.com to explore the full menu of delicious dishes available, to find a Mandarin location near you, and for pricing and operating hours. Make your reservation today and immerse yourself in the flavours of the season at Mandarin.

Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation was founded by James Chiu, George Chiu, Diana Chiu and K.C. Chang in Brampton, Ontario in 1979. The award-winning Chinese-Canadian buffet restaurant has 29 locations across Ontario to serve customers. Each location offers over 100 delicious dishes on our all-you-can-enjoy Dine-In Buffet along with Take-Out and Delivery always prepared fresh-to-order. The success of each new location is based on the original principles of excellent food quality and exceptional customer service. For more information visit mandarinrestaurant.com .

Media Contact: For more information or to arrange an interview with a Mandarin spokesperson, please contact: Anthony Alfred at Mandarin Restaurant Franchise Corporation, Email: [email protected], Tel: (905-451-4100) ext. 273