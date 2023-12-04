Compensation is available for eligible Individual Class Members and communities impacted by long-term drinking water advisories.

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The extended First Nations Drinking Water Settlement deadline is three months away, giving Class Members until March 7, 2024, to submit their claim for compensation.

Compensation is available for both First Nations communities and Individual Class Members who are members of First Nations and were subject to a drinking water advisory that lasted at least one year between November 20, 1995, and June 20, 2021. There will be compensation available for Individual Class Members who experienced Specified Injuries while following the drinking water advisories.

"There is still time for individuals and communities impacted by drinking water advisories to make a claim for compensation," says Darian Baskatawang, Associate, Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP and Class Counsel for the First Nations Drinking Water Class Action Settlement Agreement. "Given the high take-up rate in communities, and since the deadline has already been extended, there will be no further extensions. If you need help making your claim, there are resources available at firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca or you can give the Administrator a call at 1-833-252-4220."

"Minors, persons under disability and people who passed away after November 20, 2017, are also eligible for compensation, and we encourage their representatives to apply on their behalf," added Mr. Baskatawang.

Some individuals have started to receive eligibility letters and compensation, but the process may take longer for others. Factors that may cause extra claims processing time include incomplete claim submissions, the need for additional information, the submission of multiple claims for a single individual, or claims submitted on behalf of a minor or with Specified Injuries. This visual chart provides more information on the steps involved in the processing of a claim.

Claimants will receive confirmation of receipt of their claim in one of two ways. Those who submitted their claims through email, regular mail, or fax, will receive a letter by mail, while those who submitted their claims online will receive an email.

If individuals are unsure whether their First Nation is part of the Settlement, please check the list of Impacted First Nations on the website. There is a Court-approved protocol to assess eligibility of First Nations requesting to be added to the Settlement Agreement as Impacted First Nations, which is in place until March 7, 2024. Please contact the Administrator at 1-833-252-4220 for more information about the Court-approved process.

Free resources available

For comprehensive information about the Settlement, including a Claims Assessment Tool to assist in choosing the appropriate Claim Form and guidance on the next steps in the claims process, visit: firstnationsdrinkingwater.ca.

Individuals can contact the Administrator at 1-833-252-4220 for support in filling out the Claim Form, to get an update on their claim, and to better understand the claims process.

Class Counsel is available for legal questions on this settlement as well as to provide advice and support with claims for Specified Injuries compensation. They can be reached at 1-833-265-7589 or by email at [email protected].

Mental health and wellness counselling and crisis support is available to Class Members 24 hours a day, seven days a week through the Hope for Wellness Hotline at 1-855-242-3310 or online at www.hopeforwellness.ca. Counselling is available in English, French, Cree, Ojibway, and Inuktitut, on request.

