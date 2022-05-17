Class Action Commenced Against Dye & Durham Limited for Alleged Breaches of Competition Law

TORONTO, May 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Cartel & Bui LLP and The Law Office of Calvin Goldman, Q.C. have commenced a proposed class action against Dye & Durham Limited and other defendants that the lawsuit alleges conspired together to charge an artificially inflated fee for use of conveyancing software used in real estate transactions.

Dye & Durham Limited is a provider of cloud-based software solutions, including conveyancing software used to facilitate real estate transactions in Canada, namely the Unity and Conveyancer software platforms. The proposed class action alleges, among other things, that the defendants conspired to obtain a dominant market share of the conveyancing software market in Canada then subsequently increased the fees for using its software platform to anti-competitive levels, in contravention of the Competition Act.

The proposed class action is brought on behalf of all persons who purchased, sold, mortgaged or refinanced real estate in Canada since December 10, 2020, and paid for the use of the Unity or Conveyancer software platform by way of paying the disbursement incurred through their respective legal counsel on the transaction.

If you believe you may be a class member and for further information on the proposed class action, please go to https://cartelbui.com/class-actions/dye-durham/, where you can register to receive updates on the case.

SOURCE Cartel & Bui LLP