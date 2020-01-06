Class Action Authorized For People In Canada Who Used ABILIFY® And Experienced Impulse Control Disorders

MONTREAL, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -- Consumer Law Group announces a class action has been authorized on behalf of all Canadians who took ABILIFY® before February 23, 2017 and developed one or more of the following alleged Impulse-Control Disorders: PATHOLOGICAL GAMBLING, COMPULSIVE EATING/BINGE EATING, COMPULSIVE SHOPPING OR SPENDING and/or HYPERSEXUAL BEHAVIOURS/SEXUAL ADDICTION.

The representative plaintiff alleges that ABILIFY® causes the above Impulse-Control Disorders and that the defendants, Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada Co. and Otsuka Canada Pharmaceutical Inc., gave inadequate warnings about this risk.

The Court has not yet decided whether the defendants have committed a fault, and the claims have not yet been proven in court. However, if you are included in the class action, your rights may be impacted. If you wish to remain a class member, you have nothing to do. If you wish to opt out, you have until May 31st, 2020 to advise Class Counsel (identified below) and the clerk of the Superior Court of Quebec, District of Montreal, at 1 Notre Dame Street East, Montreal, Quebec, H2Y 1B6, by registered mail. Please make sure to include file no. 500-06-000831-160 in your correspondence.

You may request a copy of the long version of this notice or simply visit the website below.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Class Counsel

Consumer Law Group Inc.

1030 rue Berri, Suite 102

Montréal (Québec) H2L 4C3

[email protected]

(514) 266-7863

1-888-909-7863

www.clg.org

Central Registry of Class Actions

www.registredesactionscollectives.quebec/en#

Scheer v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada Co. et al., No. 500-06-000831-160 (District of Montréal)

This notice has been authorized by the Superior Court of Québec.

