MONTREAL, July 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Acting as agent for the law firm BGA Inc. representing the plaintiff in a class action authorized against Air Canada in 2011, Proactio announces that a portion of the individuals concerned are now excluded from the class action.

The judgment of the Quebec Superior Court on February 21, 2019, subsequently confirmed by the Court of Appeal on May 25, 2021, ruled partly in favour of the plaintiff, modifying however the groups to exclude purchases made outside Quebec.

As a result, the final judgment rendered in this class action is not binding on the excluded individuals and they may exercise their rights, including the right to bring their own action in the province where they made their purchase, subject notably to the applicable statute of limitations.

Are excluded : Persons residing in Canada who paid to Air Canada between December 5, 2005 and December 5, 2008, while outside Quebec, additional fees for an adapted seat and/or an attendant seat on a domestic flight operated by Air Canada or one of its authorized agents, whether they are:

People with a disability (disabled) or recognized as having a functional disability due to their obesity, or;

Persons accompanying a person with a disability (disabled).

As for purchases made by class members in Quebec during the same period, the class action is following its course. Following the judgment ruling favourably for the purchases made in Quebec, a distribution process will be determined by the Court.

To consult the complete notice and judgments rendered in this class action, visit the BGA Inc. website: https://bga-law.com/paul-arsenault-c-air-canada-avis-aux-membres.

About Proactio

Proactio, a subsidiary of Raymond Chabot Inc. is a firm offering services in the field of class actions. We may be mandated by the Superior Court or by the parties to the case, and we play a different role from law firms which represent the plaintiff or the defence.

About BGA Inc.

BGA Inc. is a Quebec City-based firm specializing in class actions. The class actions led by the firm focus primarily on consumer law, and involve, notably, the airline, transportation and telecommunications industries.

For further information, please contact: BGA inc., Telephone: 418-692-5137, Toll-free: 1-866-523-4222, Email: [email protected]