Clark Builders Awarded Contract for CASA Mental Health Capital Expansion project

EDMONTON, AB, May 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Clark Builders is proud to announce that it has been awarded the contract by CASA Mental Health (CASA) to lead the CASA Mental Health Capital Expansion project.

CASA is an established non-profit organization delivering holistic, culturally safe, wrap-around mental health services to Albertans aged 3 to 18 and their families. CASA provides mental health services to the missing middle—mental health treatment for diagnosed children and youth in between prevention and promotion in primary and community care and acute treatment in hospital.

This expansion marks a major step forward in CASA's five-year strategic roadmap to grow its CASA House and adolescent day treatment programs across the province. These programs will now be co-located in new, purpose-built facilities, enabling a seamless continuum of care and minimizing disruptions as patients move between services.

As part of the expansion, four centres—each over 30,000 square feet—will be constructed in Fort McMurray, Calgary, Medicine Hat and Edmonton, all sharing a standardized base-building design to streamline delivery. With a budget of $110 million, the project is supported by the Government of Alberta (Ministry of Mental Health and Addiction) and will also be bolstered by community fundraising efforts. Each location will include trauma-informed design shaped by input from patients, families, and mental health experts. The Fort McMurray and Calgary locations are anticipated to open their doors in the fall of 2027, with Medicine Hat and Edmonton following in 2029.

Clark Builders is honoured and excited to continue the journey with CASA and expand mental health services to youth and children across Alberta. This achievement has been years in the making, since the successful delivery of the CASA Centre in Edmonton in 2016.

The four new centres will be constructed using an Integrated Project Delivery (IPD) approach, which brings together the owner, design team, and builder early in the process to collaborate as a unified team. This method encourages innovation, shared responsibility, and trust—ensuring that every decision made supports the project's goals and the communities it serves. Clark Builders will be working closely with CASA and its other partners—Reimagine Architects, SMP Engineering, WSP Canada Inc., Eng-Spire, Canem Systems Ltd., Dee-Jay Plumbing & Heating Ltd., and Collins Steel—all of whom bring specialized expertise and a commitment to delivering high quality facilities.

This project underscores Clark Builders' purpose to enrich the lives of the people they work with and the communities they help build. With over 50 years of construction expertise, they're committed to delivering these projects with the highest standards of quality, safety, and innovation.

To learn more about the Alberta Government's announcement and its impact, please visit the official news release here.

For more information on children and adolescent mental health services provided through CASA, you can visit their website at casamentalhealth.org.

About Clark Builders

Founded in 1974, Clark Builders is a leading construction company serving institutional, commercial, and industrial clients in Western and Northern Canada. As a division of Turner Construction, a globally recognized leader in construction services and healthcare facility development, Clark Builders combines the personalized culture of a small company with the extensive capabilities of an international firm. With a relationship-based approach and a commitment to delivering exceptional projects, Clark Builders focuses on safety, innovation, and sustainability to maximize value for clients and communities.

