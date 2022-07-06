Clarivate to Exclusively Provide Citation Data to the Australian Research Council for Excellence in Research Australia 2023

Using the Web of Science to Identify and Promote Research Excellence

LONDON, July 6, 2022 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, has been selected to provide citation data for the Excellence in Research for Australia (ERA) 2023, the country's national university research evaluation framework. In doing so, Clarivate will help the Australian Research Council to identify research excellence by discipline, across the entire Australian university research sector.

The 2023 round of ERA is the second consecutive time Clarivate has been selected as the exclusive provider. The Web of Science™ will be the exclusive source of the highest quality citation data from its coverage of relevant journals for the Australian Research Council (ARC) to use when assessing research quality from higher education institutions participating in ERA. The 2023 evaluation will be informed by using either peer review or a range of citation indicators, depending on the discipline.

ERA identifies and promotes excellence across the full spectrum of research activity in Australia's higher education institutions. ERA helps inform decision making across universities, industry, government and community stakeholder groups by providing a rich and robust source of information on university research excellence and comparative quality of research produced by Australia's universities.

Clarivate has supported ERA from inception in 2010, including being part of the 2008 working group that developed indicators for the first time a nationwide stocktake of discipline strengths and areas for development had ever been conducted in Australia. Since then, ERA has continued to evolve each round, including proposed improvements recommended by an expert panel during the ERA and EI review. Clarivate is committed to working with the ARC to implement improvements from previous years and ensure efficient and robust assessments of the quality and impact of Australian research are achieved in 2023.

Jonathan Adams, Chief Scientist, Institute for Scientific Information, Clarivate said: "We are extremely proud to continue to work with the Australian Research Council and to be chosen as the exclusive citation data provider for ERA 2023. Clarivate has a long history of supporting customers all over the world when they evaluate their research programs, identify excellence and set standards. Clarivate's services help funders evaluate investment, and research institutions to expand the capability of their research and innovation efforts, delivering on even better returns. We will continue to work with the Australian Government to maximize the impact of Australian research, from inception to advancing innovation."

The Australian Research Council (ARC) is a Commonwealth entity within the Australian Government. The ARC's purpose is to grow knowledge and innovation for the benefit of the Australian community through funding the highest quality research, assessing the quality, engagement and impact of research and providing advice on research matters. Through Excellence in Research for Australia (ERA) the ARC is tasked with identifying excellence in research, by comparing Australia's university research effort against international benchmarks. ERA aims to promote the pursuit of excellence across all fields and all types of research and provide a rich and robust source of information on university research excellence to inform and support the needs of universities, industry, government and community stakeholders. Visit: http://www.arc.gov.au

