Clarivate Enhances OFF-X with Pathway Maps to Accelerate Target Safety Assessments

R&D teams can streamline safety evaluations, reduce risks and enable faster decision-making in drug development using new visual and data-driven insights

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the incorporation of Pathway Maps in OFF-X, a cutting-edge translational safety intelligence solution. With over 30% of drug development failures attributed to safety issues1, preclinical and translational research teams face increasing pressure to identify potential liabilities earlier in the target selection process. Pathway Maps provide powerful visual tools that offer deeper insights into the biological mechanisms underlying diseases and target interactions, streamlining target safety assessments and enabling faster, data-driven decisions.

Traditional safety data collection is often fragmented and time-consuming, creating delays in critical go/no-go decisions. With the addition of Pathway Maps to OFF-X, researchers can now explore disease-specific visualizations of key signaling pathways and molecular processes—uniquely overlaid with curated, multi-source safety data. This integration enables users to quickly pinpoint potential safety liabilities across upstream or downstream targets, adding biological context to risk assessment. By bringing together visual disease biology and comprehensive safety intelligence in one platform, OFF-X addresses a critical industry gap—empowering teams to make faster, more confident decisions across the drug development lifecycle.

Anne Lecocq, SVP and GM, R&D, Life Sciences & Healthcare, Clarivate, said: "The ability to assess the safety of drug targets early in development is a critical factor in reducing costly late-stage failures and accelerating time to market. At Clarivate, we're committed to empowering our customers with tools that not only streamline their workflows but also provide deeper, more actionable insights that improve patient lives and create a healthier tomorrow. The introduction of Pathway Maps into OFF-X is a game-changer—it integrates complex biological data with curated safety intelligence, helping researchers make confident, data-driven decisions faster and with greater accuracy."

With this release, OFF-X reaffirms its unique position as a platform that integrates proprietary physiological and disease pathway visualizations with curated safety data from diverse sources. This integration streamlines data access and enhances risk evaluation, providing researchers with the confidence to make more informed decisions and refine mitigation strategies.

Designed to support researchers throughout the drug development lifecycle—from early discovery to post-marketing surveillance— OFF-X offers a unified resource for translational safety intelligence. In the drug discovery and preclinical space, the combination OFF-X and Cortellis Drug Discovery Intelligence provides the most powerful approach for researchers to cover both efficacy and safety.

For more information on how OFF-X helps optimize target safety assessments, visit here.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com

