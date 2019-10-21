Clarivate Analytics to host Investor Day conference on November 12, 2019

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC, CCC.WS) (the "Company" or "Clarivate"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, will host an Investor Day conference in New York City on Tuesday, November 12.

Management will provide an update on the business, with presentations starting at 1:00 PM Eastern Time and concluding at approximately 4:00 PM Eastern Time. Registration is required to attend the event.

All are invited to listen to the event and view the presentation via webcast on the Clarivate Analytics Investor Relations website at http://ir.clarivate.com/. To join the webcast please visit https://services.choruscall.com/links/ccc191112.html. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

SOURCE Clarivate Analytics

For further information: Tabita Seagrave, Head of External Communications, media.enquiries@clarivate.com; Investor Relations Contact, Anthony Gerstein, Head of Investor Relations, anthony.gerstein@clarivate.com, http://clarivate.com

