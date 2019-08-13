Clarivate Analytics launches Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence, a first-of-its-kind solution covering the global digital health ecosystem

Sets life sciences industry standard as the single source of worldwide insights on digital health

Integrates with other Cortellis solutions to span the entire development and commercialization lifecycle

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today expanded its industry-leading life science intelligence offerings with the launch of Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence™. This new, first-of-its-kind solution will help drug, device and technology developers navigate the dynamic digital health landscape with intelligence focused on virtual, consumer-centric solutions (including both hardware and software) that enable health management or patient care in real-life settings.

The launch of Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence comes at a time when the industry is experiencing growth in digital health and patients are actively integrating technologies into their healthcare. In the US alone, 64% of patients have adopted a digital device (including mobile apps) to manage their health,1 and 62% of healthcare systems and hospitals use digital health devices in their clinical care programs.2

Globally, more than 800 clinical trials adopted a smartphone, wearable, and/or monitoring device in their protocol,3 and this number is expected to increase significantly. These market dynamics demonstrate the need for better information and more robust analytics on digital technologies used in drug/device development and patient-centric care.

"Existing life science intelligence providers offer point solutions with limited coverage and lack evidence of clinical efficacy, making it nearly impossible for drug and device researchers to make data-driven decisions in this important space," says Mukhtar Ahmed, President, Life Sciences at Clarivate Analytics. "Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence builds on our rich tradition of helping to accelerate innovation through novel solutions and data types. We're at the forefront of the next evolution in life sciences and uniquely capable of helping customers make well-informed decisions in an area that, until now, has been difficult to analyze."

Delivering actionable insights

Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence includes new alliances and deals information, independent health app reviews, digital health news and the latest discovery, development and commercialization trends. The solution delivers actionable insights through a structured database that is updated daily and indexed by digital health topic, enabling users to easily browse, filter, export and compare data.

Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence can also be integrated with the broader suite of Cortellis life science intelligence solutions. This results in users gaining seamless access to drug pipeline information, company profiles and trial data and giving them a comprehensive foundation for analysis and decision-making at a company, portfolio, therapeutic area or individual asset level. Consulting services are available to support customized analytics and reporting needs, including identifying clinically-validated and effective digital health solutions.

The initial Cortellis Digital Health Intelligence offering is comprised of expertly curated data encompassing nearly 6,000 relevant press releases, 4,000+ digital health app reviews and 3,000+ digital health deals. These information sets will rapidly increase in volume, as well as expand to encompass a broader view of the digital health landscape that includes patents, company profiles, device records and digital trial protocols. The solution is powered by Cortellis Cloud, an integrated, scalable technology platform that serves as a single point of access to Cortellis content.

About Cortellis

Cortellis,™ a Clarivate Analytics solution, gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data by curating broad and deep sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle — from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. Over the past year, 80% of U.S. companies filing NMEs, 91% of companies achieving breakthrough therapy status and 70% of the top licensing deals were informed by Cortellis intelligence. For more information, please visit clarivate.com/cortellis.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science,™ Cortellis,™ Derwent,™ CompuMark,™ MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet.™ Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements made with respect to information contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

