Clarivate Analytics expands global life science alliances program with three new technology partners

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 5, 2019 /CNW/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that it has signed alliance agreements with three new technology partners. The partnerships will see Clarivate combine content from its Cortellis™ suite of life science intelligence solutions with partners' tools and technologies to help drug and medical device developers be better positioned for clinical and financial success.

The new partners include:

Blueprint Systems

Blueprint Systems is a Gartner-recognized agile planning and compliance management software provider that accelerates and de-risks the digital transformation of large organizations. Its exclusive collaboration with Clarivate tackles one of the biggest challenges in life sciences—efficiently and successfully managing the complex regulatory compliance and GxP process.

Copyright Clearance Center

Copyright Clearance Center (CCC) provides solutions that combine licensing, content, software and professional services to advance the way companies integrate, access and share information. Through its partnership with Clarivate, CCC has expanded the capabilities of its RightFind® Navigate discovery solution, which provides contextualized information retrieval of internal and external data to meet the specific needs of each user.

Remarque Systems

A leader in innovative clinical research methods, Remarque Systems optimizes clinical trials through data using its cloud-based platform. Clarivate and Remarque are exploring ways to leverage Cortellis Clinical Trials intelligence in Remarque's AI-driven quality oversight and trial optimization software.

"Partnering with these innovative technology companies demonstrates how Clarivate continues to deliver improved value to drug and medical device developers by unlocking hidden insights in data," said Gavin Coney, Global Head of Science Group Alliances for Clarivate Analytics. "Our vision is to improve how the world advances innovation. One way we do this is by partnering with forward-looking companies that can add considerable value to our solutions. Specifically, these three partnerships will help us combine expertise and tools to create solutions that address some of the industry's most urgent challenges, such as new scientific discoveries, regulatory compliance, efficient clinical development and more proactive risk management. These partners are the latest to join our life science alliance program, announced earlier this year."

As a result of the partnerships, life sciences companies can expect to see better return on their investment in data and content by optimizing their R&D budgets. The combined solutions will drive workflow efficiencies by making it easier to track information and manage data, which means teams can free up resources to focus on more strategic work rather than manually compiling and maintaining complex information sets. The extended solutions will also enable users to better access and interpret data in new ways, helping them move from research to insights and decision-making much faster.

The enhanced capabilities from the combination with partner solutions will be enabled by Cortellis Cloud™, an integrated, scalable technology platform that hosts Cortellis. Through Cortellis Cloud, millions of datapoints from thousands of sources are harmonized within a single unified platform, making it the industry's richest resource for data-driven insights and advanced analytics.

Cortellis intelligence spans the entire R&D lifecycle and includes 2 million+ molecular interactions, 2.9 million+ pharmacology data points, 560,000+ drugs and biologics, 340,000+ clinical trials, 95,000+ deals, 200,000+ regulatory documents and 177,000+ company profiles, among other content.

About Cortellis

Cortellis™, a Clarivate Analytics solution, gives life to science by unlocking the hidden insights in data by curating broad and deep sources of intelligence to enable precise, actionable answers to specific questions across the R&D lifecycle — from discovery and clinical development through regulatory submission and commercialization. By supporting data-driven decisions, Cortellis helps pharmaceutical companies, biotech and medical device/diagnostic firms accelerate innovation. For more information, please visit clarivate.com/cortellis.

About Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

