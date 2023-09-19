CLARITI STRATEGIC ADVISORS™ ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO KEY TEAM MEMBERS

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Clariti Strategic Advisors™ ("Clariti") is pleased to announce that Matthew (Matt) Simpson has joined us as Managing Director focusing on Restructuring, Capital Structure Optimization and Debt Capital investment banking, and Sepehr (Sep) Manochehry has joined us as Vice President focusing on Healthcare & Biotech investment banking.

Matt brings a wealth of experience in commercial banking, private capital markets and investment management having advised private businesses on capital structures for over 20 years in both debt and equity. Matt previously held senior roles in commercial banking at one of Canada's largest and most respected banks, including in the bank's risk management, debt restructuring and debt origination areas. Matt has also held executive positions at boutique investment banks, focusing on real estate, private equity and private debt, and has served as an advisor on several private company and non-profit boards. Matt holds an MBA from the Richard Ivey School of Business and a Chartered Investment Manager designation with the Canadian Securities Institute.

Sep is an experienced contributor within the life sciences innovation and investment space, having started his career in business development and consulting before moving into increasingly senior healthcare-focused roles in the capital markets. After earning his PhD in Biochemistry and Biomedical Sciences from McMaster University, Sep worked for several Toronto-based investment banks where he focused his energy on the healthcare and biotechnology investment spaces, including as an equities research analyst. Sep brings to Clariti a unique perspective along with a deep set of relationships established from serving institutional investors and working with both private and public companies in Canada and the US.

Brendan Paddick, Chair of the Board of Clariti said: "As Clariti continues to grow and expand our capabilities, we are thrilled to welcome Matt and Sep to the Clariti team. Their wealth of expertise and extensive industry knowledge will undoubtedly strengthen our position in the market and bolster our ability to provide insightful and value-added advice to our clients."

Rahul Suri, Founder and Managing Partner of Clariti, added: "Matt and Sep's addition to Clariti is a testament to our commitment to providing top-notch advisory services to our clients. Their unique skill sets and experiences align perfectly with our vision for our strategic growth in the verticals and industries that are on our strategic roadmap."

"Joining Clariti allows me to access the expertise, know-how and bandwidth to find solutions for our clients' capital needs," said Matt. "I am very impressed with the depth of knowledge, the extensive business network and the range of experience the Clariti team brings to the table, and I look forward to creative value and growing together."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining the Clariti team, and I am particularly impressed with the combination of investment banking and operational expertise here at the firm," added Sep. "This combination will inevitably position us for success."

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients.

SOURCE Clariti Strategic Advisors

For further information: please contact any of the Clariti team members whose details can be found at: www.claritiadvisors.com