CLARITI STRATEGIC ADVISORS™ ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF THREE NEW TEAM MEMBERS

Tommy Lieu has extensive experience in investment banking and corporate finance, with a focus on mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") transactions and capital raising involving minority, majority, and joint-venture stakeholders. Most recently, he established and led the M&A group within the capital markets and investment banking division at a large-cap integrated financial services firm. Prior to this, he gained foundational experience at a major Canadian chartered bank, where he was involved in the M&A and Telecom & Media teams. Tommy has also held operational roles in enterprise software and corporate development. Tommy earned a Bachelor of Engineering with a Major in Computer Engineering and a Minor in Management from McGill University. He holds an MBA from the Rotman School of Management and is a CFA charter holder.

Martin Jakubowski began his career at Citi in the Financial Institutions Group, advising Canadian banks, asset managers, and insurance companies across various transactions. More recently, Martin held progressively senior corporate development roles across growth industries including lithium extraction and lithium-ion battery recycling. Martin holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Wilfrid Laurier University.

Aaron Veltri began his career at Johnson & Johnson Medical Products, managing portfolios in the electrophysiology, body aesthetics and neurovascular sectors. More recently, Aaron completed an Investment Banking internship with CIBC Capital Markets, contributing to the Diversified Industries Group. Aaron holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Queen's University and an MBA from the Rotman School of Management. Additionally, Aaron has completed all three levels of the Chartered Financial Analyst program.

Rahul Suri, Founder and Managing Partner of Clariti, said: "We are thrilled to welcome Tommy, Martin, and Aaron to Clariti Strategic Advisors™. Their diverse expertise and proven track records in investment banking, corporate finance and industry will strengthen our capabilities to deliver thoughtful solutions and value to our clients. As we continue to grow and expand our footprint in the market with the addition of top-notch colleagues, we galvanize our commitment to providing unparalleled service and innovative solutions to our clients across all facets of our advisory business."

"I am excited to join the Clariti team and build on its strong foundation as a highly strategic, solutions-oriented independent investment bank," added Tommy. "In both public and private markets, I look forward to advising our clients on their most critical transactions, drawing on our collective expertise to provide comprehensive advice and support at every stage."

Clariti Strategic Advisors™ is a strategic and investment banking advisory firm that provides unsurpassed clarity, creativity, integrity and value to our clients.

