Clariti Strategic Advisors™ announces the addition of Executives-In-Residence and Senior Advisors

Derek Panchyshyn has more than 25 years' experience advising and collaborating with C-level executives and boards on business strategy, operations management and efficiency of business operations. Derek has worked extensively with SaaS and IT business models, among others, and his experience spans contact centers, global supply chains, outsourcing models, engineering, customer service, and distribution and logistics. Derek's expertise in Operations derives from years of experience including positions such as Executive Vice President of Global Operations and Supply Chain at ATX Networks and Vice President, Global at Celestica Inc. Through Clariti's Executive-In-Residence program, Derek's considerable skills and experience will be made available to Clariti clients who require support in the broad area of Operations.

Jeff Sands is a founding member of Dorset Partners LLC., a consulting firm that helps companies revitalize their businesses amid serious challenges. Jeff is a Certified Turnaround Professional recognized by the Turnaround Management Association. He currently serves on the boards of several companies in the US and Canada. In 2020 Wiley published Jeff's work entitled 'Corporate Turnaround Artistry, Fix Any Business in 100 Days'. Jeff has served on the Turnaround Management Association's certification committee for several years and is a strong advocate for the industry. Through Clariti's Executive-In-Residence program, Jeff's considerable skills and experience will be made available to Clariti clients who have a need for the support of a turnaround executive/CRO partner.

Gilad Rom, a-data obsessed creative thinker, brings his extensive experience from the technology and fintech spaces to his advisory role with Clariti. Prior to joining Clariti, Gilad was Chief Strategy Officer with Clearco. Previously, Gilad served as European head of marketing and growth at Shopify Inc. and held multiple senior positions in marketing, strategy and analytics, and legal at Google, helping to launch and grow financial and checkout solutions globally for products like Android Pay (now known as Google Pay). Gilad is an active advisor to early-stage technology companies, with a focus on fintech and B2B software. He also sits on the Product Advisory Board of Codat, the universal API for small business data.

Tom Gunter brings his passion for great brands to our Advisory Board. Tom has extensive executive experience in the food and consumer products space, having worked in the industry in Canada and the United States for over 35 years. In addition to his advisory role with Clariti, Tom serves on the advisory boards of Burnbrae Farms as well as a number of private manufacturers and industry service providers. Tom is a board member of the Grocery Foundation, having also served as its Chair, and acts as a group leader/mentor for CEO Global Network, a CEO peer group. He has held executive-level roles for 27 years of his industry tenure with a diverse group of companies including Frito-Lay (PepsiCo), Molson Coors and ConAgra Foods Canada, where Tom served as President. Most recently he held the position of Executive Vice President and General Manager of Fiera Foods, an industrial bakery servicing the North American market.

Brendan Paddick, Chair of Clariti's Board, and Rahul Suri, Founder and Managing Partner of Clariti, said: "We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Derek, Gilad, Jeff and Tom into the Clariti ecosystem. Their extensive and relevant business experience, coupled with their qualities as great partners and wonderful human beings, underscore our excitement to bring them into the fabric of providing effective value-added solutions for our clients."

