New product reduces idling in commercial vehicles

Clarios Connected Services signs agreement after successful pilot with European heavy duty fleet operator.

Idle reduction solution cuts unnecessary idling by 40%, enhancing fleet efficiency.

Projected annual fuel savings of €1,300 per vehicle and a reduction of 2,500 kg of CO₂ emissions per vehicle.

Clarios' solution will be offered in EMEA and North America .

GLENDALE, Wis., Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced battery technologies, announces its new Connected Services business unit has signed its first commercial agreement with a European Fleet Operator for a product aimed at reducing idle times in heavy-duty vehicles. Developed to minimize unnecessary engine idling, this solution provides both economic benefits and a significant reduction in CO₂ emissions.

Clarios Connected Services was first introduced at the IAA Transportation event in Hanover, Germany and subsequently piloted in collaboration with a commercial fleet customer in Europe. The pilot program demonstrated the solution's effectiveness in reducing idle times. Based on these positive results, the solution is now being rolled out to additional vehicles within the customer's fleet.

"This milestone underscores the demand for innovative solutions that reduce costs and contribute to sustainability," said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President and General Manager, Global OE Customers, Products & Technology at Clarios. "The solution not only offers fuel cost savings but also significantly reduces emissions – a true win for our customers and the environment."

Real Savings and Environmental Impact

By reducing idle times, the solution significantly decreases fuel consumption. Data from the pilot project indicates savings of up to €1,300 per vehicle annually and a reduction in CO₂ emissions by approximately 2,500 kg per vehicle per year. These savings not only support customers' environmental goals and reduce operational costs but also emphasize the importance of monitoring Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for truck operators. The solution offers a significant positive lever for optimizing fleet running costs.

Customer-Centric Solution through Continuous Improvement

The success of this solution stems from seamless collaboration across Clarios, including contributions from colleagues in Glendale, WI, and Hanover, Germany supported by regular input from our truck fleet customers. "This achievement showcases the power of working as one united team within Clarios," said Christina Yarnold, Director of Product Management, Connected Services, at Clarios. "By leveraging the expertise of our colleagues in Glendale and Hanover, working closely with the aftermarket team, and engaging directly with our customer, we've been able to rapidly develop and refine a solution that exceeds expectations. Together, we're delivering technology that solves real-world problems, enhances driver experience, and contributes to a more sustainable future."

The solution has been continuously refined to meet customer needs, including algorithm adjustments to better account for energy influences from solar panels and hydraulic systems. It is also designed to maximize the benefits of heavy duty Clarios AGM batteries sold by VARTA Automotive in EMEA.

Intelligent Data Analytics for Greater Efficiency and Driver Comfort

Clarios Connected Services provides fleet operators with real-time insights on battery and vehicle performance, helping enhance driver comfort and support efficient energy management. For heavy-duty vehicles with sleeper cabs, this reliable monitoring is crucial to ensure comfort and safety without unexpected battery depletion.

Looking Ahead

With its innovative Connected Services and multi-battery systems, Clarios remains at the forefront of the commercial vehicle industry. The platform enables fleet operators to future-proof their vehicle energy supply through advanced algorithms and real-time analytics, contributing to the digital transformation of the industry. Clarios anticipates the new idle reduction solution will be widely available in EMEA under the VARTA Automotive brand in 2025.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network. Clarios is a Brookfield portfolio company.

