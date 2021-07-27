Clarion Medical Technology Inc. partners with Quanta System

CAMBRIDGE, ON, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. have partnered with Quanta System to distribute their innovative line of holmium and thulium laser systems, laser fibers and accessories to the Canadian market. This partnership allows Canadian hospitals and physicians access to the latest laser technology for lithotripsy and BPH procedures and Clarion's exceptional technical service team.

''We are extremely happy and proud to start this relationship with the Canadian leader in holmium lasers. Clarion's commitment to its technical service team will continue to provide the best service available to hospitals across Canada. We are confident that this collaboration will strengthen our position in the worldwide surgical market," said Mario Annesi, VP of Global Sales at Quanta System

"Clarion Medical Technologies has been the Canadian market leader in urology laser systems and delivery devices for the last 25 years. We believe our partnership with Quanta will allow us to now offer the most advanced and relevant holmium laser devices to our customers, along with exciting future technologies in the management of stone disease and BPH treatments. Quanta's Customer focused culture and philosophy fits perfectly with Clarion, and we look forward to a bright future together." said Paul Watts, Director of Surgical Business at Clarion Medical.

About Quanta System

Quanta System is a 100% Italian owned company that has offered innovative laser systems for surgery, aesthetics, and art conservation since 1985. In its headquarters in Varese (Samarate, Italy), the company employs more than 200 people and carries out the entire process of research, development and production of lasers used worldwide and distributed through a network of 110 international distributors. Quanta System is part of El.En. SpA Group, the Italian parent company of a high-tech industrial group listed on the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana (the Italian stock exchange). Quanta System is the reference partner for healthcare facilities, institutions and authorities involved in scientific and research projects worldwide.

Learn more about Quanta at www.quantasystem.com

About Clarion Medical Technologies Inc.

Clarion Medical Technologies is one of Canada's largest medical companies. Since 1989, Clarion has focused on delivering innovative solutions for Vision, Urology, Gynecology, ENT, Respiratory and Aesthetic markets by sourcing high performance, best in class products. By harnessing innovative technologies, the talents of their people and the expertise of their partners, Clarion delivers advanced solutions that help improve the quality of healthcare. Their products and services include laser technologies, nutraceuticals, diagnostic equipment, skincare, dermal fillers, intra-ocular lenses, laser fibers, clinical education, laser safety, and technical support.

Learn more about Clarion Medical at www.clarionmedical.com

