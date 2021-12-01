Clarion Medical Technology Inc. Partners with El.En. SpA for DEKA Surgical CO2 Lasers

CAMBRIDGE, ON, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Clarion Medical Technologies Inc. have partnered with El.En. to distribute their DEKA branded innovative SmartXide CO 2 laser system and accessories to the Canadian market. This partnership allows Canadian hospitals and physicians access to the latest CO 2 laser technology for ENT and Gynecology and Clarion's exceptional technical service team.

El.En., world leader in the development of high tech laser systems, concentrated over forty years of expertise into the technological excellence of SmartXide². In line with the ongoing commitment to innovation, the Italian firm paved the way for a new multidisciplinary, avant-garde laser systems. The innovative CO₂ RF laser source with the exclusive PSD® (Pulse Shape Design) technology generates pulses especially designed for surgical applications (U-Pulses), and the use of lasers in total synergy with the Hi-Scan Surgical scanning system.

''We are extremely happy and proud to start this relationship with the Canadian leader in CO 2 lasers. This partnership represents one of the best opportunities ever, looking forward to a very promising future with Clarion" said Paolo Salvadeo, General Manager of El.En, SpA and CEO of DEKA.

"Clarion Medical Technologies is very pleased to partner with the El.En. Group for our Surgical CO 2 Laser program in Canada. Along with our highly experienced service and support in the CO 2 market, the SmartXide2 system with its scanning, multiple delivery devices and integrated fiber delivery capabilities will provide our hospitals with a great laser solution in the years ahead." said Paul Watts, Director of Surgical Business at Clarion Medical.

About EL.EN.

Born in 1981, El.En. is one of the leading global players in the LASER world providing industrial, medical and conservation laser solutions. Driven by constant research and development, El.En. is committed to producing advanced laser devices, excellent in terms of performance, cost effectiveness, reliability, respect for the environment and post-sale customer care.

For almost 30 years its DEKA branded devices have been innovating the world with medical laser systems and new therapies.

Distributed in over 120 countries, the company has always been an epicenter of innovation for the medical sector. Innovative applications and systems have opened new horizons of care for medicine and surgery.

Learn more about El.En. at www.elengroup.com and DEKA at www.dekalaser.com

About Clarion Medical Technologies Inc.

Clarion Medical Technologies is one of Canada's largest medical companies. Since 1989, Clarion has focused on delivering innovative solutions for ENT, Gynecology, Vision, Urology, Respiratory and Aesthetic markets by sourcing high performance, best in class products. By harnessing innovative technologies, the talents of their people and the expertise of their partners, Clarion delivers advanced solutions that help improve the quality of healthcare. Their products and services include laser technologies, nutraceuticals, diagnostic equipment, skincare, dermal fillers, intra-ocular lenses, laser fibers, clinical education, laser safety, and technical support.

Learn more about Clarion Medical at www.clarionmedical.com

Media Contact El.En./DEKA: Davide Zotta, +39 3426204053, [email protected]; Media Contact Clarion Medical Technologies Inc., Colleen Shambrook, 1-800-668-5236, [email protected]

