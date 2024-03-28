Clarington's expertise goes global at Nuclear Energy Summit

CLARINGTON, ON, March 28, 2024 /CNW/ - The Municipality of Clarington, as a founding member of the Canadian Association of Nuclear Host Communities (CANHC), joined heads of state, representatives from the nuclear industry and non-governmental organizations at the first-ever Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels, Belgium, to highlight the role of local government as a partner in safe and responsible nuclear energy production.

Members of the Global Partnership of Nuclear Communities met with Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels on March 21, 2024. Image courtesy of IAEA. (CNW Group/Municipality of Clarington)

"As a proud host community, we are committed to supporting clean energy initiatives that benefit our residents, the environment, and the local economy. The nuclear sector is expanding globally, and communities around the world are looking to Canada and Clarington as an example of host community leadership. Without a willing host community, there would be no nuclear sector – and we are committed to being a partner to help ensure the safe, secure and successful deployment of nuclear technology," said Clarington Mayor Adrian Foster, who also serves as Chair of CANHC.

During the Summit, leaders from host communities representing 18 countries signed the Nuclear Communities Global Partnership Declaration. Countries represented included Canada, the United States and several countries across Europe. In the Declaration, the group commits to brokering better connections between municipalities and international atomic organizations, government, the nuclear industry and regulatory authorities.

"We are stronger together, and the world is taking note. Nuclear power is going through a renaissance globally, and there is an incredible opportunity to join with municipalities around the world, to learn from and support each other in our common goal of welcoming nuclear advancement—contributing to the long-term economic and civic well-being of our communities. In doing so, local communities must be meaningfully engaged as partners throughout the process so we can truly leverage the benefits of nuclear energy," Mayor Foster added.

About Clarington

The Municipality of Clarington, Ontario, Canada, is a vibrant nuclear host community known for its thriving energy sector, picturesque green space, historic downtowns, and as a great place to raise a family. Located on the shores of Lake Ontario at the eastern gateway to the Greater Toronto Area, Clarington is a place of possibilities. More than 107,000 people call Clarington home, and this population is expected to grow to 221,000 by the year 2051. Learn more in Clarington's Community Profile and visit www.clarington.net.

Clarington is also a founding member of the Canadian Association of Nuclear Host Communities, a not-for-profit association that supports current and future nuclear host communities in a proactive relationship with the nuclear industry and regulators.

