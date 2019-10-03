Clarification from Benny&Co. following transaction involving Rôtisseries Benny and Foodtastic

Benny family will remain 100% owner of 56 Benny&Co. restaurants

BOIS-DES-FILION, QC, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Jean Benny, president and CEO of Benny&Co., wishes to clarify the transaction involving six Rôtisseries Benny in Montérégie and Foodtastic.

"Benny&Co. was informed of the transaction this morning. This announcement is the result of a decision by the former owners of six Rôtisseries Benny in Montérégie. Our company, Benny&Co., which is 100% owned and operated by members of the Benny family, will continue its expansion strategy in Quebec and Ontario. There are plans to open eight to 10 new Benny&Co. restaurants every year. As the leading family-run rotisserie in Quebec, we rely on a solid succession from a third generation of family members," said Jean Benny, president and CEO of Benny&Co.

Benny&Co. will not comment further on the matter of the transaction involving the six Rôtisseries Benny in the Montérégie region.

Rotisserie Chicken since 1960, Benny&Co., the largest family-run rotisserie in Quebec, specializes and excels in roasting chicken with its exclusive three-hour slow-roasting technique developed by cofounder Gilles Benny. With its network of 56 restaurants in Quebec and Ontario, the third-generation company employs more than 1,700 people and sells more than two million roast chickens every year.

www.benny-co.com/en/

