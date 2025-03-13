Clarifai Announces Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace Availability

Clarifai's AI Orchestration Platform Will Now Be Accessible in AWS Marketplace

WASHINGTON, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Clarifai , a global leader in AI and pioneer of the full-stack AI platform, today announced that Clarifai's orchestration platform accessible through the AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

AWS customers will be able to easily find and procure Clarifai directly within AWS Marketplace , streamlining the adoption of a powerful AI orchestration platform to accelerate their AI initiatives and achieve greater return on investment.

With more than a decade of experience accelerating AI deployment for a diverse range of government and private-sector clients, Clarifai's platform delivers a comprehensive suite of tools across the AI lifecycle, including data labeling, model training, and powerful compute orchestration capabilities.

"We are thrilled to join the AWS Marketplace and offer Clarifai's industry-leading AI orchestration platform to all AWS users," said Matt Zeiler, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Clarifai. "We look forward to providing customers with the flexibility to run their AI workloads wherever and however it makes the most sense for their business, and do it seamlessly within the AWS ecosystem."

Key benefits of Clarifai for AWS customers:

Simplified AI Deployment: Easily deploy and manage AI models and workflows within AWS infrastructure;

Easily deploy and manage AI models and workflows within AWS infrastructure; Compute Optimization: Optimize AI compute spend and utilization with features like autoscaling and support for various compute instances on AWS;

Optimize AI compute spend and utilization with features like autoscaling and support for various compute instances on AWS; Vendor Agnosticism: Avoid lock-in and maintain flexibility in all AI infrastructure choices;

Avoid lock-in and maintain flexibility in all AI infrastructure choices; Full-Stack AI Capabilities: Access Clarifai's end-to-end AI platform for data management, model building, and governance, complementing AWS AI services;

Access Clarifai's end-to-end AI platform for data management, model building, and governance, complementing AWS AI services; Enterprise-Grade Security: Robust security features, meeting stringent compliance requirements.

About Clarifai

Clarifai is a global leader in AI and the pioneer of the full-stack AI platform that helps organizations, teams, and developers build, deploy, and operationalize AI at scale. Clarifai's cutting-edge AI platform supports today's modern AI technologies like Large Language Models (LLMs), Large Vision Models (LVMs), Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), automated data labeling, high-volume production inference, and more. Founded in 2013, Clarifai is available in cloud, on-premises, or hybrid environments and has been used to build more than 1.5 million AI models with more than 400,000 users in 170 countries. Learn more at www.clarifai.com .

For more information or media requests, contact: [email protected] .

