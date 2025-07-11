Clara Technologies Clarifies Disclosures at the Request of the BCSC

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Clara Technologies Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CLTE) (WKN: A3E4MS) announces today that at the request of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), the Company wishes to clarify statements made in its July 7 news release and warn investors about unrelated third-party promotional activities.

Further to the Company's news release dated July 7, 2025, the Company would like to clarify that the Australian software firm that the Company has engaged for a 14-month strategic development relationship focused on building out the Company's Sales Buddi platform is Code Heroes Pty Ltd.

In the same press release, the Company also stated that its Sales Buddi mobile application ("Sales Buddi") is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The Company considers the initial user adoption and technical performance of Sales Buddi encouraging given there has been minimal technical issues and functionality disruptions and the absence of any formal marketing or promotion of the app to date. The Company has not yet initiated any sales or marketing activities for Sales Buddi.

The Company also wishes to clarify its recent press releases which refer to Sales Buddi as an "artificial-intelligence-powered mobile sales coaching platform", "Quantum AI Sales platform", "AI-powered" and "quantum enhanced AI". The current version of Sales Buddi incorporates artificial-intelligence technology but not quantum computing. Quantum computing is still generally being developed and is therefore not yet incorporated in Sales Buddi. Once commercially viable, Sales Buddi plans to incorporate quantum computing to improve its speed and efficiency.

The BCSC made the Company aware of two electronic articles (the "Articles") published by Guardian Globe entitled "Here is Why This Quantum Computing Stock Could Surge 300%"; and (2) an article from Global Gazette on June 28 entitled "Quantum Gold Rush: One Under-the-Radar Tech Stock That Can Leap 300%".

Prior to receiving copies of the Articles from the BCSC, the Company was unaware of these Articles.

The Articles included speculative statements and failed to include important disclosures including, but not limited to, risk factors and forward-looking statements typically provided in the Company's official materials and that the Company's app Sales Buddi does not include quantum computing. The Company believes that the Articles may be misleading to investors and disclaims any responsibility for their content, creation, or distribution.

To the best of the Company's knowledge, no officers, or directors of the Company, and none of its service providers were involved, directly or indirectly, in the creation, dissemination or payment for the Articles. The Company strongly discourages reliance on any third-party materials that are not sourced from official disclosures filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) or issued via authorized newswire distribution channels. Investors are encouraged to consult licensed investment professionals and to rely only on the Company's official filings and news releases when making investment decisions.

To date, the Company has not engaged in any promotional, marketing or investor relations activities.

For more information about Clara Technologies Corp. and Sales Buddi, please visit https://claratech.ca.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Clara Technologies Corp.:

Gerald Tritt

Director

(604) 671-4799

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements; Disclaimers:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations and orientations regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to the strategic development relationship with Code Heroes Pty Ltd., the performance, adoption and development of Sales Buddi, the incorporation and advancement of artificial intelligence or quantum computing technologies into Sales Buddi, the Company's business strategy and growth prospects. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. No assurances can be made that the Sales Buddi product will generate revenue for the Company. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward‐looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

