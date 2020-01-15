ClaimSecure, Sobeys and Rexall Partner to Launch "ValueHealth™" - An Exclusive Health Management Program

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, ClaimSecure announced a new strategic partnership with Rexall Drugstores and Sobeys Inc. to develop Canada's first comprehensive national health program that combines traditional health benefits with a pharmacy closed Preferred Provider Network (PPN) solution.

This unique offering pools the expertise of claims management, mail and retail pharmacy, specialty drug delivery and patient counselling capabilities under a single program, managed through a single point of contact, with unmatched savings.

"We're pleased that with today's announcement, patients can expect to see an improved healthcare experience with increased access to effective medications and product discounts provided through one of Canada's most wide-ranging retail and mail order network," says Paul Hardwick, President of ClaimSecure.

"Being part of the ValueHealth program will allow us to bring our innovative, patient-centered pharmacy solutions to plan members through our Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, IGA, Thrifty Foods, FreshCo and Lawtons Drugs pharmacies," says Vivek Sood, Executive Vice President, Related Businesses, Sobeys Inc. "We look forward to working with our partners and patients to deliver meaningful health care in a cost-effective and convenient manner."

"Rexall is proud to be part of this partnership, as it builds on our top priorities of delivering value, convenience, and better health outcomes to our patients and customers," said Nicolas Caprio, COO & GM of Rexall. "ValueHealth members will be able to enjoy a more omnichannel healthcare experience, from discounts on front shop purchases at Rexall locations across Canada, to improved access for personalized medication management services."

The program is available in both Administrative Services Only (ASO) and Fully Insured funding models, and is only accessible through ClaimSecure's network of Insurer, Third Party Administrator (TPA), and broker partners who have the expertise to guide Plan Sponsors through the program and decision-making process.

About ClaimSecure Inc.

ClaimSecure, Inc. is an industry-leading healthcare management and technology firm that has been providing customized, value added health benefit claims management and plan administrative services to Canadian corporations and other health benefit plan sponsors for over 35 years. For more information, visit www.claimsecure.com. ClaimSecure is a member of the global McKesson Corporation family.

About Rexall Drugstores

With a heritage dating back over a century, Rexall is a leading drugstore operator with a dynamic history of innovation and growth. Our focus is caring for Canadians health, one person at a time. Operating over 400 pharmacies across Canada, Rexall's 8,000 employees are dedicated to providing exceptional patient care and customer service. Rexall is part of the Rexall Pharmacy Group Ltd. and a proud member of the global McKesson Corporation family. For more information, visit rexall.ca.

About Sobeys

Proudly Canadian, with headquarters in Stellarton, Nova Scotia, Sobeys has been serving the food shopping needs of Canadians since 1907. Sobeys Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Empire Company Limited (TSX: EMP.A), owns, affiliates or franchises more than 1,500 stores in all 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy and Lawtons Drugs as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Sobeys Inc. has more than 420 pharmacies across Canada, including Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, IGA, Thrifty Foods, FreshCo and Lawtons Drugs pharmacies; each with a dedicated team to help customers manage their medication and health care needs. From advice on what to take for a cough or cold to helping manage a new prescription medication, Sobeys Inc.'s teams are committed to providing convenient and personalized services for customers' family's health and wellbeing.

SOURCE MCKESSON CANADA

For further information: Andrew Forgione, McKesson Canada, 905 671-4586, [email protected]

Related Links

www.mckesson.ca

