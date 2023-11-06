CLAIMS PROCESS BEGINS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF SETTLEMENT FUNDS IN DIAMONDS CLASS ACTION

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The claims process for the Diamonds class action is about to begin.

Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP ("CFM"), Siskinds LLP, and Consumer Law Group Inc. announced today that anyone who purchased Gem Grade Diamonds or Gem Grade Diamond Products between January 1, 1994 and October 14, 2016 are eligible to file a claim for settlement benefits.

Did you purchase a Gem Grade Diamond in Canada between January 1, 1994 and October 14, 2016? Post this Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP (CNW Group/Camp Fiorante Matthews Mogerman LLP)

The class action alleges price fixing of Gem Grade Diamonds sold in Canada. The $9.4 million settlement has already been approved by the courts. The settling Defendants do not admit any wrongdoing or liability. The settlement funds are available for compensation for eligible claimants. Subject to further order of the court, approximately CAD $6 million1 will be available for consumers and resellers who purchased Gem Grade Diamonds.

Individuals can file a claim to receive $20 without providing proof of purchase. Larger claims will require the claimant to provide proof of the claim. Persons who wish to apply for compensation under the settlement must apply no later than February 6. 2024. You can apply online to receive a payment at www.CanadianDiamondsClassAction.ca. If you do not have internet access, please contact the Claims Administrator at 1-877-563-7614. Further information is available at www.CanadianDiamondsClassAction.ca.

About Class Counsel

CFM is a boutique law firm based in Vancouver specializing in class actions, aviation accident litigation and product liability litigation, on behalf of plaintiffs. Learn more about CFM at www.cfmlawyers.ca.

Siskinds LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Toronto and London, specializing in class actions. Learn more about Siskinds LLP at www.siskinds.com.

Consumer Law Group Inc. is a class action law firm with offices in Montreal, Quebec and Ottawa. Learn more about Consumer Law Group Inc. at www.clg.org.

1 The Net Settlement Amount is calculated by taking the Settlement Amount plus any accrued interest after payment of Class Counsel Fees and deducting the Administration Expenses and all payable taxes. The Net Settlement Amount will be finally calculated once the Administration Expenses are known at the end of the claims process.

