Claim Compensation in the Wright Profemur Hip Implant System Canada-Wide Settlement
Feb 11, 2020, 15:30 ET
HALIFAX, Feb. 11, 2020 /CNW/ - The Wright Profemur Hip Implant class action lawsuit has reached a Canada-wide settlement, Wagners announced today.
The proposed settlement applies to all Canadian residents who were implanted after February 2001 with the Wright Profemur Hip Implant System, and who have experienced a fracture of the Wright Profemur Hip Implant System, requiring revision surgery ("Class Members").
The proposed settlement provides compensation to eligible Class Members who submit all forms and documentation required under the Settlement Agreement before the deadline (to be determined if the settlement is approved), less deductions for legal fees and other administration costs. Approved Class Members must satisfy the eligibility criteria set out in the settlement agreement to receive compensation.
The Defendants have agreed to pay up to a total of $8,250,000 CDN, depending upon the number of approved claims that are submitted. This total amount will be used to pay legal fees, claims administration costs and for payment to public health insurers for their subrogated claims. The amount of compensation will depend upon the number of approved Class Members and the details relating to their claims.
For the proposed settlement to become effective, it must be approved by the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia. The Court must be satisfied that the settlement is fair, reasonable and in the best interest of the Class. The approval hearing is currently scheduled for April 27, 2020, and will take place at The Law Courts Building, 1815 Upper Water St. in Halifax, Nova Scotia.
For Additional Information and to obtain a copy of the Settlement Agreement, which describes specific terms and conditions, please visit http://www.wagners.co. If you have further questions, Wagners can be contacted, at no charge, at:
Wagners
Re: Wright Profemur Class Action
1869 Upper Water St.
Suite PH301
Halifax, NS B3J1S9
Tel: 902-425-7330 / Toll-Free: 1-800-465-8794
Email: [email protected]
A copy of the Phase I Hearing Notice is attached to this Press Release.
For further information: Email: [email protected]
