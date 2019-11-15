Claim compensation in the Avandia drug Canada-wide settlement

HALIFAX, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - The Avandia drug class action lawsuit has reached a Canada-wide settlement, Wagners announced today.

The settlement applies to Canadians who were prescribed and ingested the drug Avandia and, if that person is deceased, to their spouse, children, grandchildren, parents, grandparents and siblings (together "Class Members"). Class Members must satisfy eligibility criteria, and not all Class Members will be eligible for compensation.

Compensation under the settlement is available for Class Members who used Avandia for at least thirty continuous days commencing before December 2010 and who suffered one of the following injuries within no more than one year of such use: a heart attack, congestive heart failure, coronary artery bypass graft (CABG), and/ or coronary intervention stent placement. Other eligibility considerations described in the Settlement Agreement will affect how much compensation a Class Member will receive.

Class Members can apply now at www.avandiaclassaction.ca. Claim forms and supporting documentation must be submitted by July 15, 2020.

For more information:

classaction@wagners.co, or avandia@siskinds.com

SOURCE Wagners Law Firm