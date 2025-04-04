CK Talent Expands to Canada and Appoints Canadian Entertainment Veteran Lowell Schrieder as Division Director

TORONTO, April 4, 2025 /CNW/ - CK Talent Management, a global leader in talent representation, is proud to announce the opening of its Canadian Division and the appointment of Canadian entertainment executive, Lowell Schrieder as Division Director. Based in Toronto, this expansion marks a significant milestone for CK Talent as it broadens its reach to serve Canadian talent in theatre, film, television, and social media. CK Talent has existing operations and divisions in a variety of countries around the world among them UK, US, AUS, Pakistan, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa, Germany, Italy and Spain among them.

A veteran of Canada's entertainment industry for over two decades, Lowell Schrieder brings unparalleled expertise in corporate marketing, public relations, and communications. His illustrious career includes serving as National Director of Marketing & Communications for Paul Bronfman's entertainment conglomerate Comweb Group, and William F. White International, Inc., Canada's largest and most iconic provider of professional motion picture, production equipment and studios servicing many famous Canadian and Hollywood producers. He also held corporate communications roles at CTV's The Comedy Network and Paramount Parks.

Notably, in 2017, Schrieder founded LSPR Inc., a boutique marketing and PR agency, which helped elevate the profiles of numerous corporate and individual clients, earning him recognition as one of the industry's most sought-after PR and marketing professionals. Throughout his career, Schrieder has worked extensively with Canadian and international media brands and has been involved in countless projects featuring celebrities including Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Green and Christopher Plummer. His expertise includes leading communications initiatives for many prominent industry organizations such as Content Canada, The Canadian Society of Cinematographers (CSC), and Education Arts Canada.

"Schrieder's deep connection to Canadian talent and his ability to amplify their visibility on a global stage makes him an invaluable asset to CK Talent," echoes Craig Rogalski, CK's Founder and head talent agent. We're thrilled to establish a presence in Canada and bring our expertise to one of the world's most dynamic entertainment landscapes. Our Canadian division will provide a dedicated platform for Canadian talent to shine across theatre, film, television, and the ever-evolving social media space."

"With his unmatched experience and passion for promoting homegrown Canadian talent, Schrieder is the ideal leader to spearhead this initiative as our new Division Director and lead Talent Manager in Canada. His deep roots in the Canadian entertainment industry and proven track record align perfectly with CK's mission of representing exceptional Canadian talent. With Schrieder's leadership and CK's global network, this expansion promises to elevate Canadian talent to new heights in the entertainment industry and exposing their talents to the rest of the world," added Rogalski.

SOURCE CK Talent Management

Media Contact Info: CK Talent Media Relations, [email protected]