CJF Tribute Talk features André Picard and Dr. Sanjay Gupta

This special event comes a day after the multi-award-winning Picard and Gupta will be honoured with the CJF Tribute at the annual CJF Awards, recognizing their national and international contributions in providing accurate and vital information amid the uncertainty of the fast-moving global COVID-19 pandemic. The free CJF Awards virtual ceremony takes place on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

"The pandemic shed light on pressing issues around public health and healthcare," says Natalie Turvey, president and executive director of the CJF. "We're honoured to have André Picard and Dr. Sanjay Gupta provide their unique perspectives and speak to their experiences covering COVID-19, given their knowledge and history of reporting on some of the biggest health crises of our generation."

The annual CJF Tribute recognizes a journalist who has made an impact on the global stage. Last year's tribute recipient, Anna Maria Tremonti, host of the CBC podcast More, will moderate the conversation with the two health reporters.



Picard has been a staff writer with the Globe since 1987 and is the author of five bestselling books. His latest work, Neglected No More: The Urgent Need to Improve the Lives of Canada's Elders in the Wake of a Pandemic, was published in March. Picard is a past winner of the Michener Award for Meritorious Public Service Journalism and the recipient of numerous other honours, including being named Canada's first "Public Health Hero" by the Canadian Public Health Association and a "Champion of Mental Health" by the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health. He also received the coveted Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for his dedication to improving healthcare.

In addition to his work as a multiple Emmy-award-winning chief medical correspondent for CNN, Dr. Gupta is a practising neurosurgeon, plays an integral role in CNN's reporting on health and medical news and regularly contributes to CNN.com. Meanwhile, he is an associate professor of neurosurgery at Emory University Hospital and associate chief of neurosurgery at Grady Memorial Hospital, both in Atlanta, and the author of four books including Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age, released in January.



The CJF Awards also recognize emerging journalistic talent while celebrating excellence by honouring those who have made significant contributions to journalism.

