CJF Special Event provides inside look at award-winning investigations

Participating in the panel discussion are Globe and Mail investigative journalists Tom Cardoso , Grant Robertson, and Chen Wang . David McKie , Deputy Managing Editor at Canada's National Observer will lead the discussion. This Special Event webcast takes place on November 30 at 1 p.m. ET , providing attendees with a behind-the-scenes look at how reporters pitch and research in-depth stories, the challenges they face and the resulting impact of their work.

"Investigative journalists work tirelessly to reveal the stories of our time, delve deeply into issues of public concern and hold those in power to account," says Natalie Turvey, CJF President and Executive Director. "The CJF is proud to welcome three of the very best at their craft for a discussion exploring excellence in investigative journalism that results in positive change for the public good."

The National Newspaper Awards named Cardoso Journalist of the Year for his 2020 investigation into systematic bias in Canada's corrections system. Earlier this year, Robertson won several awards, including his contribution to the Globe winning the CJF's Jackman Award for Excellence in Journalism, for his work that uncovered serious flaws in Canada's pandemic preparedness system. In 2019, the National Newspaper Awards recognized Chen Wang and her colleagues in the Business category for their investigation on aging oil and gas wells and how major organizations routinely offloaded energy assets with hefty cleanup costs onto smaller companies with limited capacity to pay the environmental bills. This year, Wang, a data journalist, has been exploring the power gap in the workplace and why progress for women has stalled.

This event is presented in partnership with The Globe and Mail.

"The Globe has a team of reporters and data journalists dedicated to uncovering the truth no matter the obstacles. The principles of investigative journalism also underlie much of our business, foreign and political coverage," says Renata D'Aliesio, head of investigations at The Globe and Mail. "Countless wrongdoings and injustices have been exposed because Globe journalists kept persevering."

The CJF thanks the generosity of in-kind supporters CPAC and Cision.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.



DATE: Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, 1 p.m. ET.

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]

