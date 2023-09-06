CJF panel to examine the Online News Act's impact on journalism and Canadian democracy

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) popular J-Talks Live kicks off the 2023/24 season on September 20 (1 p.m. EDT) with an exploration of the Online News Act's impact on journalism and Canadian democracy.

The CJF presents Bill C-18: What's at Stake for Journalism and Canadian Democracy, a J-Talks Live event on September 20. Tweet this University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist; Le Devoir publisher Brian Myles; digital innovator Tai Huynh; Natalie Campbell, senior director of North American government and regulatory affairs at The Internet Society; Winnipeg Free Press editor Paul Samyn; and moderator Mary Lynn Young of the University of British Columbia will present an online discussion of the Online News Act (Bill C-18) on September 20. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

In this virtual event, the CJF will bring together experts in law, governance and journalism to discuss the context surrounding this controversial legislation and to share insights into its implications for media organizations, innovators and consumers.

"We stand at a pivotal juncture with the Online News Act reshaping news media relationships in the 21st century," says UBC journalism professor Mary Lynn Young, co-founder of The Conversation Canada. "The Act prompts a crucial query: 'How much authority should platforms like Google and Meta wield over Canada's communication framework?'

"As Canadian media navigates evolving news dynamics and seeks sustainable funding for independent, factual journalism, alongside the evolving public information landscape, the Act's implications vary for traditional and innovative news sources. Ultimately, we ponder the optimal outcome for Canadian news."

The virtual discussion features University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, a leading Canadian voice in digital rights and policy matters; Le Devoir publisher Brian Myles; digital innovator Tai Huynh, the founding editor-in-chief and publisher of The Local; Natalie Campbell, senior director of North American government and regulatory affairs at The Internet Society and Winnipeg Free Press editor Paul Samyn.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

Bill C-18: What's at Stake for Journalism and Canadian Democracy?

DATE: Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 1:00 p.m. EDT

