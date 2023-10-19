CJF panel to evaluate climate-solutions journalism

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Recent extreme weather patterns around the globe have underscored the critical imperative to engage audiences with the climate crisis. In an era marked by public news avoidance, newsrooms grapple with crafting climate journalism that not only resonates with audiences but also conveys the gravity of the situation. Climate-solutions journalism serves as a potential remedy to news avoidance, but does it truly live up to its promise? On November 8 (12:30 p.m. EST), the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), in partnership with insurer Intact Financial Corporation, will convene a panel of experts to probe the effectiveness of this approach.

This free virtual event, "Is Climate-Solutions Journalism the Solution?," will unite a panel of eminent climate journalists, academics and editors who are at the forefront of communicating the climate-crisis story to discuss how to make climate journalism more engaging and impactful.

"At a time when our planet is facing unprecedented climate challenges, it's crucial that we foster compelling and impactful climate journalism," says Natalie Turvey, CJF president and executive director. "Such a significant and urgent issue compels us to examine every item in our toolbox to ensure that we can tell the story in a way that not only engages the public but also provokes change."

Adds Intact Financial Deputy Senior Vice-President of Corporate Affairs and Communications Diane Flanagan, also a CJF board member: "At Intact, we have been on the front lines of climate change with customers for more than a decade. We see climate as a top priority and it will continue to be a defining challenge facing society for the next century."

"Our focus on climate adaptation is guided by efforts to make communities more climate resilient. We applaud and encourage the role journalists play in shining a spotlight on tangible climate solutions that people and businesses can take to help build more resilient communities."

The virtual discussion features Steph Kwetásel'wet Wood, a member of The Narwhal team that won the 2023 CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting, Dr. Anabela Bonada, Manager of the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation, Mark Hertsgaard, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Covering Climate Now and Diego Arguedas Ortiz, Network Manager of the Oxford Climate Journalism Network at the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism. Laura Lynch, host of CBC's award-winning climate solutions show "What On Earth?," will moderate.

Is Climate Solutions Journalism the Solution?

DATE: Wednesday, November 8, at 12:30 p.m. EST

