CJF names Landsberg Award finalists

TORONTO, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlist for the Landsberg Award, which celebrates a journalist, or journalists, enhancing awareness of women's equality issues. The annual award recognizes exceptional research, analysis and presentation through a gender lens in print, broadcast or online news. The Award is sponsored by the Canadian Women's Foundation and the winner will receive $5,000 in acknowledgement of their reporting of feminist issues.

The award is named after Michele Landsberg, a prize-winning Canadian journalist, author, social activist and feminist, in recognition of the tremendous impact that she has had as an advocate and role model for Canadian women.

"The Landsberg Award continues to attract outstanding work from journalists shedding light on inequities affecting women in Canada and elevating stories that might otherwise go unheard," says jury chair Sally Armstrong. "This year's finalists span formats and generations, tackling issues including sexual abuse and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) in the classical music world, the lived realities of Black women in Canada, the erosion of women's rights, misconduct in the legal profession, and the widening disconnect between increasing intimate partner violence in rural communities and the limited resources available to support those at risk."

The finalists for this year's award and the stories or series shortlisted are:

All finalists' story submissions are available on our award page.

The jury members are:

Sally Armstrong, Journalist, Human Rights Activist and Author , Chair;

Journalist, Human Rights Activist and Author Denise Balkissoon, Executive Editor, The Narwhal ;

Executive Editor, The ; Michele Landsberg, Journalist, Author, Feminist and Social Justice Advocate;

Journalist, Author, Feminist and Social Justice Advocate; Shanelle Kaul, CBS News Correspondent; and

CBS News Correspondent; and Laura-Julie Perreault, International Affairs Columnist, La Presse

The Landsberg winner will be announced at the CJF annual awards ceremony on June 10 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 CJF Awards.

The 2026 CJF Awards are also supported by Google News Initiative, Rogers, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, Intact, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, RBC, Scotiabank, FGS Longview, KPMG, WSP, Canadian Bankers Association, Aga Khan Development Network, AI Safety Foundation, Barry and Laurie Green, CIGI, Canada's National Observer, CPPIB, Definity Insurance, Fidelity Investments, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, McDonald's Canada, The New York Times, OLG, OMERS, Ontario Securities Commission, Real Content Networks, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Village Media, Weber Shandwick, Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation.

And in-kind supporters: Bespoke Audio-Visual, Porter.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is Canada's public foundation for gender equality. The Foundation funds community-led programs and advocates for policies that improve the lives of women, girls, and gender-diverse people in every province and territory. Its work advances economic security, helps prevent and end gender-based violence, and helps young people build skills, confidence, and belonging.

Learn more at canadianwomen.org.

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]