CJF launches training for digital-first news creators

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce the launch of the CJF Emerging News Voices Program. Supported by the Google News Initiative, this six-month training and capacity-building program is designed to help emerging Canadian content creators build and establish independent digital news platforms.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), with support from the Google News Initiative, is proud to announce the launch of the CJF Emerging News Voices Program. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Building on the CJF NextGen Creator-Journalists Training Program, the program will provide up to 20 participants with intensive training, mentorship and support from experienced coaches at Google News Initiative, YouTube and Blue Engine Collaborative, alongside guest experts from Canada's leading digital-first publishers and journalism innovators. Virtual group workshops, peer learning and one-on-one coaching sessions will culminate in a specific growth project, with ongoing guidance from mentors to help shape, test and refine ideas.

Key learning modules include:

Audience growth and digital strategy: analytics, digital discovery, engagement;

analytics, digital discovery, engagement; AI and online resources: Google's AI products, AI newsroom applications;

Google's AI products, AI newsroom applications; YouTube and video storytelling: best practices, visual optimization, content planning;

best practices, visual optimization, content planning; Business model design and fundraising: revenue models, financial sustainability, identifying market opportunities, grant writing, partner outreach; and

revenue models, financial sustainability, identifying market opportunities, grant writing, partner outreach; and Editorial standards and trust: ethics, newsroom accountability.

While predominantly virtual, the program will include an in-person November Showcase event in Toronto, where participants will present their projects to an audience of media leaders, funders and peers.

Upon successful program completion, participants will be eligible for up to $5,000 for projects designed to grow audiences, diversify revenue, or integrate AI products and other digital tools into their workflows.

"Our recent research underscores the vital role independent creators play in keeping Canadians informed," says Natalie Turvey, president and executive director of the CJF. "We're thrilled to launch this fast-track training program, bringing together North America's top digital-first publishing experts to help emerging news voices explore new storytelling formats, run leaner and smarter operations, diversify revenue and build sustainable newsrooms that ensure the public has continued access to trustworthy local news."

Applications for the program are now open. Eligible candidates include independent journalists, podcasters, newsletter publishers, small newsrooms and other digital-first content creators with a commitment to expanding their reach and experimenting with new formats and platforms, including AI.

For more information and application details, please visit www.cjf-fjc.ca or contact [email protected].

For details about the Google News Initiative, please visit newsinitiative.withgoogle.com.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) fosters excellence in journalism through the support and recognition of emerging and experienced journalists and their organizations and enhances the public's understanding of fact-based journalism. The CJF facilitates dialogue about the role of journalism in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for journalism in the digital era through its J-Talks public speakers series, which are hosted at venues across Canada and online. The Foundation recognizes excellence in journalism through its prestigious awards programs, which are showcased at the CJF's annual gala. Through its fellowships programs, the Foundation provides opportunities for journalism education, training and research to encourage a diverse Canadian media. #CJFAwards

About Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative offers journalists and publishers of all sizes a range of resources, products, digital expertise and collaborative solutions that spur progress across the news industry. Our partnerships support the advancement of quality journalism and help publishers build stronger and more sustainable business models. To that aim, we're working alongside newsrooms, news startups, researchers and content producers worldwide to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem – so that everyone, everywhere, has access to reliable information. Learn more about our work, journalist tools, innovation challenges and funding opportunities at newsinitiative.withgoogle.com .

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information, contact Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected].