CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Awarded

TORONTO, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce that Thuy Anh Nguyen of Ottawa's Carleton University will receive the 2026 CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists.

Funded by Media Profile, an independent Canadian public relations firm, the $5,000 bursary aims to support graduating racialized journalism students, a group that has historically been underrepresented in the industry.

Thuy Ahn Nguyen of Ottawa is the recipient of the 2026 CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Nguyen is an international student who moved to Canada from Vietnam alone at 16. Following her graduation, she intends to use the bursary to invest in journalism tools and training that will allow her to conduct the deeper research, outreach and follow-up required to build trust within marginalized communities and tell their stories with "care, depth and honesty." She says, "I want to tell stories about people like me, who came to this country and had to figure it out on their own."

Nguyen's writings have appeared in Capital Current, The Charlatan, University Affairs, Glebe Report and Ricepaper Magazine. Her feature story on the rising popularity of K-pop and K-dramas as a sign of shifting perceptions of Korean identity and culture is a finalist for this year's National NewsMedia Council/CAJ Student Journalism Award of Excellence

"I hope that my work can shift how immigrant and BIPOC communities are represented in Canadian media, not as issues to be debated, but as people with full, complicated lives that are worth paying attention to," Nguyen adds.

Select committee member Amber LeBlanc says Nguyen's submitted pieces were well-written and thoughtfully sourced, demonstrating her remarkable emotional intelligence. "It takes a special writer to take what many would say would be a fluffy, pop culture story and do such a deep dive into the cultural relevance that emotionally resonates with the reader," LeBlanc says.

Alison King, president of award sponsor MediaProfile, adds: "We're delighted to congratulate Thuy Anh and proud to support her continued growth through the CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists. From exploring migration and identity to examining the global rise of Korean culture and shifting perceptions of Korean identity, her work reflects a thoughtful approach to storytelling."

Nguyen will be recognized at the CJF Awards on June 10 at the Royal York Hotel in Toronto. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

CJF Bursary for BIPOC Student Journalists selection committee members are:

Chair – Susan Harada, Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University;

– Susan Harada, Associate Professor, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University; Amber LeBlanc, Director, News and Talk Programming, Rogers Sports and Media;

Annicca Albano, award-winning journalist and Programs and Community Engagement Producer, CJF; and

Chris Waddell, Professor Emeritus, School of Journalism and Communication, Carleton University.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 CJF Awards.

The 2026 CJF Awards are supported by Google News Initiative, Rogers, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, Intact, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, RBC, Scotiabank, FGS Longview, KPMG, WSP, Canadian Bankers Association, Aga Khan Development Network, AI Safety Foundation, Barry and Laurie Green, CIGI, Canada's National Observer, CPPIB, Definity Insurance, Fidelity Investments, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, McDonald's Canada, The New York Times, OLG, OMERS, Ontario Securities Commission, Real Content Networks, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Village Media, Weber Shandwick and Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About Media Profile

Media Profile is a complete communications agency based in Toronto. As Canada's largest employee-owned agency, Media Profile sparks conversations with relevance and curiosity. Media Profile is proudly independent and represents a range of clients from top international brands to Indigenous governments and not-for-profit organizations.

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For more information, please contact: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]