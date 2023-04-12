CJF names finalists for Landsberg Award

TORONTO, April 12, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlist for the Landsberg Award , which celebrates a journalist, or journalists, enhancing awareness of women's equality issues. The annual award recognizes exceptional research, analysis and presentation through a gender lens in print, broadcast or online news. The winner receives $5,000 from the Canadian Women's Foundation .

The award is named after Michele Landsberg, a prize-winning Canadian journalist, author, social activist and feminist, in acknowledgement of the tremendous impact that she has had as an advocate and role model for Canadian women.

"These journalists' extraordinary work proves that it's crucial to maintain focus on exposing the systemic inequities in the everyday lives of women, girls and gender-diverse people," says jury member Paulette Senior, president and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "We are indebted to all of the nominees for their tireless pursuit of the truth.''

"Each of these short-listed journalists' work addresses a topic that we have discussed for a long time, but each brings new data and new ways of presenting these deeply significant issues," says journalist, human rights activist and author Sally Armstrong, who chairs the Landsberg award jury. "While it is disheartening that we are still highlighting the same issues, knowing that such impressive journalists are doing such in-depth research and writing such compelling prose brings me hope for change."

The three finalists for this year's award and the stories or series shortlisted are:

Molly Hayes, Tavia Grant and Elizabeth Renzetti for a Globe and Mail series examining intimate partner violence and bringing coercive control into the broader public consciousness, revealing complex social challenges but also viable solutions. Renzetti (2020) and Grant (2017) are past Landsberg Award winners.

Juanita Mercer for her coverage of the absence of pay equity legislation in Newfoundland and Labrador, which led to creation of Bill 3, the Pay Equity and Pay Transparency Act, published in The Telegram/Salt Wire Network.

Jana Pruden for In her defence, with photography by Amber Bracken, an in-depth profile of Helen Naslund, convicted of killing her abusive husband. Pruden focuses a feminist lens on the structures and systems that trapped Naslund not only in a brutal marriage but also in a justice system that is not responsive to the realities of women's lives.

All finalists' story submissions are available on our award page .

The winner will be announced at the CJF annual awards ceremony on June 13 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The jury members are:

Sally Armstrong (chair), journalist, human rights activist and author;

Denise Balkissoon, Ontario bureau chief, The Narwhal;

Michele Landsberg, journalist, author, feminist and social justice advocate;

Paulette Senior, president and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation; and

Nam Kiwanuka, host/producer, The Agenda With Steve Paikin, TVO.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About the Canadian Women's Foundation

The Canadian Women's Foundation is a national leader in the movement for gender equality in Canada. Through funding, research, advocacy, and knowledge sharing, the Foundation works to achieve systemic change that includes all women. By supporting community programs, the Foundation empowers women and girls to move themselves out of violence, out of poverty, and into confidence and leadership. Launched in 1991 to address a critical need for philanthropy focused on women, the Canadian Women's Foundation is one of the largest women's foundations in the world. With the support of donors, the Foundation has raised more than $100 million and funded over 2,000 programs across the country. These programs focus on addressing the root causes of the most critical issues and helping women and girls who face the greatest barriers. The Canadian Women's Foundation aims to be inclusive of diverse people across gender and sexuality spectrums. We focus our efforts on supporting those who face the most barriers and have least access to relevant services. This includes people who identify as women, girls, trans, genderqueer, non-binary, and 2SLGBTQI+. To learn more, visit canadianwomen.org .

