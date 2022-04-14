CJF names finalists for Landsberg Award

TORONTO, April 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is proud to announce its shortlist for the Landsberg Award , which celebrates a journalist, or journalists, providing a greater profile to women's equality issues. The annual award recognizes exceptional research, analysis and presentation through a gender lens in print, broadcast or online news. The winner receives $5,000 from the Canadian Women's Foundation .

The award is named after Michele Landsberg, a prize-winning Canadian journalist, author, social activist and feminist, in acknowledgement of the tremendous impact that she has had as an advocate and role model for Canadian women.

"I was blown away by the breadth of excellent journalism produced by women across the country, some with few resources, others pushing their way through legacy media to make sure these stories rise to the surface," says jury member Garvia Bailey, co-founder and host of Jazzcast.ca. "We are all bolstered by the tenacity, vision and talent of these women."

The five finalists for this year's award and the stories or series shortlisted are:

Robyn Doolittle, with additional contributions from Chen Wang and Tavia Grant, for The Power Gap , a Globe and Mail series examining gender discrimination in Canadian workplaces. Doolittle (2018) and Grant (2017) are past Landsberg Award winners.

Freelancer Christina Frangou for her independent character-driven stories in Chatelaine , Toronto Life and Reader's Digest revealing discrimination in Canada's medical and legal systems.

Maggie Rahr, with additional contributions from Nancy Hunter and Janice Evans, for CBC's Carrie Low VS. podcast on Low's fight to have her rape properly investigated by police in Nova Scotia.

Freelancer Sarah Ratchford for her independent investigations for Reader's Digest , Refinery29 and Xtra Magazine into the structural barriers limiting access to abortions in the Maritimes and the battles for more accessible care.

Mercedes Stephenson, Amanda Connolly and Marc-André Cossette for their Global News coverage on sexual misconduct allegations against high-ranking Canadian military officials.

"In a year where local news and news organizations faced financial challenges, it was reassuring to see so many applications from freelance journalists and those at larger organizations telling these important stories," says jury member Nam Kiwanuka, a host and producer on TVO's The Agenda with Steve Paikin. "Despite the hurdles that freelancers face, they have taken it on themselves to investigate and to speak truth to power."

All finalists' story submissions are available on our award page .

The winner will be announced at the CJF annual awards ceremony on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The jury members are:

Sally Armstrong (chair), journalist, human rights activist and author;

(chair), journalist, human rights activist and author; Denise Balkissoon , executive editor, Chatelaine ;

, executive editor, ; Michele Landsberg , journalist, author, feminist and social justice advocate;

, journalist, author, feminist and social justice advocate; Paulette Senior , president and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation;

, president and CEO, Canadian Women's Foundation; Nam Kiwanuka , host/producer, The Agenda With Steve Paikin, TVO ; and

, host/producer, ; and Garvia Bailey, co-founder/host, Jazzcast.ca.

