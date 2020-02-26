CJF marks International Women's Day by exploring efforts to increase female voices in media

"Women make up half the population, and yet every day in journalism — whether it's print, online or broadcast — the voices we're hearing from are predominantly male," says Supriya Dwivedi , host of The Morning Show on Global News Radio 640, who will moderate the panel discussion. "I'm excited to dig into how we can change that." Globally, women as sources and subjects account for 24% of those quoted in news stories, according to the Global Media Monitoring Project, while in Canada, female representation is 29%, according to Informed Opinions.

The Time is Now: Amplifying Women's Voices in Media will explore the outcomes and ongoing challenges of the Reflect Reality initiative, a dedicated global project to increase the voices of women in news, and includes resources for journalists and business professionals. Initiated and run by United for News, a global non-profit dedicated to strengthening local media, the project aims to build trust in journalism by making it more representative of its diverse audiences.

Speakers include:

Deborah Ensor , Canadian project lead and senior vice-president at Internews , an international non-profit that supports quality journalism in under-served markets;

, Canadian project lead and senior vice-president at , an international non-profit that supports quality journalism in under-served markets; Melissa Stasiuk , head of programming with The Globe and Mail , and a project participant;

, head of programming with , and a project participant; Evelyn Kwong , social media and audience lead with the Toronto Star , and member of a newsroom committee launched as a result of the project; and

, social media and audience lead with the , and member of a newsroom committee launched as a result of the project; and Shari Graydon , founder of Informed Opinions, a leader in helping bridge the gender gap in Canadian media.

This discussion is part of the J-Talks series, which explores pressing media issues.

This event is presented in partnership with TD Bank Group.

WHEN: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Doors open: 6:00 p.m.; Discussion 6:30 p.m.; Reception 8:00 p.m.

WHERE: TD Bank Tower, 54th Floor, 66 Wellington St. West, Toronto

General admission: $25

Student tickets (ID required. Limited availability): $15

Buy tickets

#CJFjtalk

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

