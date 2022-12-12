CJF launches Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) today launched the new Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism , celebrating provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography from around the world. The award recognizes a single image that furthers people's understanding of the causes and effects of the climate.

The winner will receive a $5,000 prize presented at the CJF's annual Awards ceremony in Toronto.

"The CJF is thrilled to launch this important and timely award named for one of the world's most renowned photographers," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "Understanding and addressing climate change is an issue of paramount importance, and compelling images both help us to understand the scope of the threat and inspire us to act."

Submissions are open to Canadian professional photojournalists employed by Canadian news outlets or working freelance for a Canadian news organization. The deadline for submissions is Jan. 20, 2023.

Criteria for submissions are as follows:

The image must relate to the climate crisis and/or show people impacted by the climate crisis and/or trying to reverse or mitigate climate change;

Image must have been taken between Jan. 1, 2022 , and Dec. 31, 2022 ;

, and ; Submissions must be from a professional photojournalist employed by a Canadian news organization, or from a Canadian freelance photojournalist published by a Canadian news outlet;

Applicants must include a description of the image (maximum of 250 words) with their submission); and

Applicants must include their CV/resume with their submissions.

Each applicant is restricted to one submission.

"I am so pleased to be part of launching this important new award with the Canadian Journalism Foundation," says Edward Burtynsky. "The power of the photographic image at this point in time is undeniable and it represents an integral opportunity for the intersection of art, storytelling and scientific discourse as we seek to recognize excellence and impact where the climate crisis is concerned. I look forward to celebrating the photographers who have focussed their lens on this subject matter."

This award is generously supported by Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour and Lisa Balfour Bowen.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

