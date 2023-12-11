CJF launches CJF-Narcity News Creator Fellowship

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), in partnership with Narcity Media Group, today launched the new CJF-Narcity News Creator Fellowship dedicated to nurturing the growth of emerging video storytelling talent.

Sponsored by YouTube Canada and the Google News Initiative, the fellowship is dedicated to supporting the growth of emerging video storytelling talent.

This six-week fellowship, offered to six emerging news-content creators, will provide comprehensive training and mentorship from Narcity Media's editors and journalists, focusing on the creation of engaging local news videos for publication on both Narcity's and the creator's YouTube and social channels.

"At the CJF, we deeply appreciate the vital role local news creators play in shaping our media landscape," says CJF President and Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "We are delighted to collaborate with Narcity, YouTube and the Google News Initiative to extend this exciting opportunity to Canada's future content creators, fostering the growth of local video journalism."

In addition to valuable training on compelling content creation, fellows will receive a $5,500 stipend.

"The Canadian news ecosystem has never been so fragile," notes Chuck Lapointe, CEO of Narcity Media Group. "As a leader in Canadian local media, we feel we have a responsibility to set up the future generation of journalists for success. We believe that CJF and YouTube are perfect partners in this endeavour, and we're excited to get started."

For her part, Stephanie Wilson Chapin, the News, Sport and TV Partnerships Lead for YouTube Canada says: "Fostering the development and growth of next generation Canadian news creators is an important focus for YouTube Canada. We are committed to lowering the barrier to entry for Canadian storytellers and to helping them to grow and reach new audiences. This program will provide talented journalists with the means to hone their craft in this age of multi-platform, multi-format storytelling."

The application deadline for this and other fellowships is January 26, 2024.

View the award details and the online application.



The 2024 fellows will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 12 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the Canadian Journalism Foundation.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

About Narcity Media Group

Narcity Media Group is one of the leading digital media publishers for millennials in North America. We own and operate Narcity.com and MTLBlog.com. Covering everything from up-to-the-minute breaking news stories to original travel bucket lists, our extensive network of content creators spans from coast to coast with the sole purpose of creating content that engages our local audience and creates memorable experiences. Founded in 2013, Narcity Media has offices in Montreal and Toronto and operates remotely across North America in more than 24 local markets.

About YouTube

YouTube's mission is to give everyone a voice and show them the world. Launched in May 2005, YouTube allows billions of people to discover, watch and share originally created videos. The platform provides a forum for people to connect, inform and inspire others across the globe. According to Oxford Economics, YouTube's creative ecosystem contributed $2 billion to Canada's GDP in 2022 and supported more than 35,000 full-time equivalent jobs in Canada.

About Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative offers journalists and publishers of all sizes a range of resources, products, digital expertise and collaborative solutions that spur progress across the news industry. Our partnerships support the advancement of quality journalism and help publishers build stronger and more sustainable business models. To that aim, we're working alongside newsrooms, news startups, researchers and content producers worldwide to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem – so that everyone, everywhere, has access to reliable information. Learn more about our work, journalist tools, innovation challenges and funding opportunities at newsinitiative.withgoogle.com.

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]