TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Applications are now welcome for the new CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting , presented by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) with thanks to the generosity of founding sponsor Intact Financial Corporation. The deadline is February 19.

"We are thrilled to announce this new CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting," says CJF chair Kathy English. "This award recognizes that climate change is one of the defining challenges of our times and the reality that Canada's media has a vital role to play in providing accurate, contextual information about the climate crisis and potential solutions that address its impact and threats.

"We are immensely grateful to our inaugural sponsor, Intact, for funding this important award that celebrates excellence in climate change solutions reporting that can empower Canadian citizens."

This award, which carries a $10,000 cash prize, will be presented to a working journalist or team of journalists—employed full-time or freelance—who are judged to have done the most in 2020 to shine a spotlight on climate change and innovative solutions in Canadian print, broadcast or online news reporting. Climate change is an all-encompassing issue with a wide scope that can include not just the environment but also science, health, the economy, business, public policy, migration, politics and people on a local, national and global scale.

Entries involving more than one contributor are welcome and will be judged as a single submission. Submissions are welcome in the following formats: article, column, online, editorial, op-ed, radio program, podcast, television program or documentary film.

"At Intact, we've been on the front lines of climate change with our customers for over a decade and we've seen its devastating impacts first-hand," says Intact vice-president of corporate affairs and communications Diane Flanagan. "We have committed more than $13 million to charitable partners, including the Intact Centre for Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo, to help homeowners, businesses and communities adapt to climate change.

"Journalists play a vital role in helping Canadians understand the risks they're facing and the innovative solutions to protect themselves from climate change. We're proud to sponsor an award that recognizes this important work and inspires others to tackle this existential threat with journalistic tenacity."

The finalists will be announced in spring, and the winner will be revealed at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9th.



View the award details and the online application .



About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC) is the largest provider of property and casualty (P&C) insurance in Canada and a leading provider of specialty insurance in North America, with over CAD$11 billion in total annual premiums. The Company has approximately 16,000 employees who serve more than five million personal, business and public sector clients through offices in Canada and the U.S.

In Canada, Intact distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a wide network of brokers, including its wholly-owned subsidiary BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through belairdirect. Frank Cowan Company, a leading MGA, distributes public entity insurance programs including risk and claims management services in Canada.

In the U.S., Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions provides a range of specialty insurance products and services through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, and wholesalers and managing general agencies. Products are underwritten by the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA, LLC.

