CJF J-Talks looks inside Canada's hockey scandals

TORONTO, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation's (CJF) J-Talks series returns in person on October 4 with an inside look at scandals in our national sport.

This past year, investigative reporting on organized hockey in Canada has revealed a toxic culture of sexual, possibly illegal, misconduct. As a result, Canada's governing body for its national sport – Hockey Canada – is facing an ongoing crisis and official scrutiny regarding its response to allegations going back to 1989, largely exposed by rigorous investigative journalism.

The event, taking place at the Toronto Reference Library's Bram & Bluma Appel Salon at 789 Yonge Street, features TSN's award-winning journalist Rick Westhead, TSN Executive Producer Ken Volden and The Athletic's Katie Strang. They will discuss their investigations in conversation with CTV National News journalist Judy Trinh.

"The scandals in our national sport demonstrate the important role of journalism in holding those in power to account," says CJF Executive Director Natalie Turvey. "The CJF is honoured to welcome Rick, Ken and Katie whose investigations revealed potentially severe misconduct in a beloved sport and pastime."

Doors for the event will open at 6 p.m. EDT. The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets at $25 plus tax are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

Katie Strang is a senior investigative and enterprise writer for The Athletic where she specializes in the intersection of sports and social issues, with a particular focus on sexual abuse and gendered violence. Strang was on a team that won the 2021 Associated Press Sports Editors award for investigative writing and was a finalist for the 2019 Dan Jenkins Medal for Excellence in Sportswriting. @KatieJStrang

Rick Westhead is an award-winning investigative journalist and TSN's Senior Correspondent. In 2021, Westhead led TSN's reporting on the Chicago Blackhawks sexual assault investigation, which included an exclusive interview with Blackhawks first-round draft pick Kyle Beach, in which Beach identified himself as the player abused by the team's former video coach Brad Aldrich. Westhead joined TSN in 2014. Throughout his 20-year career, Westhead has reported on a variety of issues in sports for leading publications across North America. @rwesthead

Ken Volden is Executive Producer at TSN, overseeing all of TSN's in-house studio productions, as well as the development of the network's digital and social media platforms. A winner of multiple Canadian Screen Awards, Volden joined TSN as an associate producer in 1995.

Judy Trinh is a broadcast journalist and CTV National News Correspondent. She specializes in politics and investigations, with a commitment to covering stories focusing on marginalized communities. Trinh has been nominated for two Canadian Screen Awards and a National Magazine Award for feature writing. She has reported from disaster zones, investigated terror suspects and shone a light on sexual assault in the music industry. In 2017, her personal story of fleeing Vietnam inspired a Heritage Minute that marked Canada's humanitarian efforts on the country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. @judyatrinh

This in-person event is part of the CJF's J-Talks program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

