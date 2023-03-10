CJF J-Talks Live on connecting with new and underserved audiences

TORONTO, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Newsrooms everywhere are grappling with the challenge of connecting with and engaging audiences that exist at the margins of traditional news media consumption. How do we bring these underserved audiences – including young people, racialized communities, news avoiders and news detractors – to trustworthy news sources? What can journalists and news organizations do to meet the critical information needs of all members of their communities?

At the next free CJF J-Talk Live , "We Can't Keep Doing Things the Same Way," on Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. EDT, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) will bring together journalists and editors with demonstrated success at reaching and fostering relationships with new and underserved communities. Participating in the panel discussion are Juleyka Lantigua, founder and CEO of LWC Studios , Phoebe Connelly, director of Next-Generation Audience Development at The Washington Post and Priyanka Vora, Director, Audience at Axios. Rebecca Zamon of The Globe and Mail will moderate.

"Reaching and cultivating new and underserved audiences represents not only a strategic necessity, but also a moral imperative for trustworthy journalism," says Kathy English, CJF Board Chair. "When we fail to connect with audiences, we lose the opportunity to create understanding and build community.

"Tried-and-true approaches to audience development have left gaps that have an impact on audience trust. It's time to try doing things differently."

The free webcast is 60 minutes: 45 minutes of moderated conversation, followed by 15 minutes of audience Q&A.

This free virtual event is part of the CJF's J-Talks Live program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

We Can't Keep Doing Things the Same Way: Next-Generation and Underserved Audience Development

DATE: Thursday, March 23, at 1:00 p.m. EDT

