CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships Announced

Yesno, an Anishinaabe woman from Eabametoong First Nation who grew up in Thunder Bay, Ont., graduates this year from the University of Toronto with a double major in Indigenous Studies and Political Science. She plans to explore the challenges faced by two-spirit and queer Indigenous people in northern and remote communities, how they're supporting one another and what support is needed to ensure their well-being and vitality—with a focus on highlighting the voices of youth and elders.

Sayer-Brabant is a Nehiyaw (Plains Cree) two-spirit student in their final year studying Indigenous Communications Arts at the First Nations University of Canada in Regina and is a member of the Poundmaker Cree First Nation. They will explore the subject of self-harm and suicide, important but taboo topics that affect Indigenous youth.

"Riley is one of the brightest young minds in Canada today," says jury member Lenard Monkman, an associate producer with CBC Indigenous and a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship recipient. "With her proposal, she will be able to focus on what life is like for LGBTQ2S Indigenous youth and elders in northern and remote communities, and she will be able to present it in a way that very few can."

As for Sayer-Brabant, Monkman says: "Shayla's idea to cover self-harm and suicide prevention is not only brave, but it will allow for others with similar experiences to see themselves reflected in conversations that don't happen in mainstream media. I think Shayla's proposal will have an impact among many Indigenous people, particularly youth, across the country."

The story or series resulting from the fellowship experiences will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

CJF provides each fellow a $4,000 stipend along with a per diem allowance of $2,000 for the month, and typically covers all associated travel and accommodation costs.

The recipients will be recognized at the CJF Awards virtual ceremony on June 9 at 7 p.m. ET. Sign up to watch and view the sponsorship opportunities.

Duncan McCue (chair), host of Cross Country Checkup on CBC Radio;

