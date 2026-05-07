CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship awarded

TORONTO, May 7, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), in partnership with CBC News, is pleased to announce Gregory Conway as the recipient of the 2026 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship.

Conway is a writer and editor from Curve Lake First Nation who lives and works in Peterborough/Nogojiwanong. His work explores environmental sustainability, land stewardship, ecocriticism and community-building.

Gregory Conway is the recipient of the 2026 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship provides an early-career Indigenous journalist with an opportunity to work with CBC News for four months, gaining hands-on experience in a national newsroom while contributing Indigenous perspectives to coverage across the country.

Conway, who has studied Indigenous teachings under community elder Doug Williams (Gitigaa Migizi), brings a strong connection to his community and a commitment to integrating Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into journalism. "I am incredibly honoured to be the recipient of the CFJ-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship," he says. "To be able to hone my skills and receive mentorship from some of the best journalists in the world is a life-changing opportunity."

Conway is the founding editor of Lønningspils, a Canadian publication focused on Nordic literature in translation. His work often examines parallels between Indigenous and circumpolar cultures, reflecting an interest in how different communities navigate histories of colonialism, land and identity.

"Gregory brings a thoughtful and distinctive perspective to storytelling, grounded in a clear desire to grow as a journalist," says selection committee chair Duncan McCue. "This fellowship is designed to support emerging Indigenous voices, and we look forward to seeing how Gregory develops his skills."

During the fellowship, which runs from September through December 2026, Conway will work with CBC journalists and editors, gaining experience in pitching, reporting, fact-checking and producing stories for a national audience. The story or series resulting from the fellowship experience will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

Conway will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships jury members are:

Duncan McCue (chair), former host of CBC's Cross Country Check Up , now associate professor at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication;

(chair), former host of CBC's , now associate professor at Carleton University's School of Journalism and Communication; Meagan Fiddler , senior producer, CBC Indigenous;

, senior producer, CBC Indigenous; Eden Fineday , publisher, IndigiNews ;

, publisher, ; Lenard Monkman, reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship; and

reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship; and Maggie Wente, Indigenous rights lawyer at Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP in Toronto.

This fellowship opportunity is made possible thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 CJF Awards.

The 2026 CJF Awards are supported by Google News Initiative, Rogers, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, Intact, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, RBC, Scotiabank, FGS Longview, KPMG, WSP, Canadian Bankers Association, Aga Khan Development Network, AI Safety Foundation, Barry and Laurie Green, CIGI, Canada's National Observer, CPPIB, Definity Insurance, Fidelity Investments, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, McDonald's Canada, The New York Times, OLG, OMERS, Ontario Securities Commission, Real Content Networks, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Village Media, Weber Shandwick and Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs an annual awards and fellowship program featuring a gala at which news leaders, journalists and representatives of corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through its monthly J-Talks, a public speakers series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business leaders, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges facing media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Related Links

https://cjf-fjc.ca/

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]