CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism awarded to Todd Korol

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation announced today that photojournalist Todd Korol has won the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism. Korol was recognized for his compelling documentation of the Jasper wildfires, published in The Globe and Mail. The $5,000 award, launched in 2022 by the CJF in partnership with internationally renowned photographer and filmmaker Edward Burtynsky, celebrates provocative, impactful and inspirational climate photography.

Calgary-based photojournalist Todd Korol is the recipient of this year's CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

"Todd Korol's photographs are powerful and affecting, reminding us of the toll human ambition can impose on the natural world," Burtynsky says. "These images speak to both the immense scale of this country and to our shared responsibility as stewards of the landscapes entrusted to us."

Korol is a Canadian photographer known for his compelling images of the Canadian Prairies. He specializes in capturing the beauty of rural landscapes, farm life and the natural world. His work often highlights the vastness and solitude of the Prairies, portraying both expansive skies and the intimate details of everyday life in rural communities. His work has been exhibited internationally, and he has worked with leading publications and clients, drawing attention to the unique environment of the Prairies. He has also extensively documented how the energy sector has expanded and affected the Prairies, as well as how climate change is shaping the landscape.

Korol will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 10 at the Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, please contact the CJF using the information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The jury members for the CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism are:

Edward Burtynsky , chair

, chair Jason Chiu , visual editor, The New York Times

, visual editor, The New York Times Aliénor Rougeot , climate justice activist

, climate justice activist Lucas Oleniuk, National Newspaper Award-winning photographer

This award is generously supported by Marci McDonald and Clair Balfour, Lisa Balfour Bowen and Sony Canada.

CIBC is the presenting sponsor of the 2026 CJF Awards.

The 2026 CJF Awards are supported by Google News Initiative, Rogers, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, Intact, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, RBC, Scotiabank, FGS Longview, KPMG, WSP, Canadian Bankers Association, Aga Khan Development Network, AI Safety Foundation, Barry and Laurie Green, CIGI, Canada's National Observer, CPPIB, Definity Insurance, Fidelity Investments, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, McDonald's Canada, The New York Times, OLG, OMERS, Ontario Securities Commission, Real Content Networks, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Village Media, Weber Shandwick and Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs an annual awards and fellowship program featuring a gala at which news leaders, journalists and representatives of corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through its monthly J-Talks, a public speakers series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business leaders, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges facing media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information, contact: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, email: [email protected]