Jim Cuddy to pay tribute to Canadian journalism at sold-out CJF Awards

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Jim Cuddy, renowned Canadian singer-songwriter, will make a special appearance to perform in honour of Canadian journalism at this year's sold-out CJF Awards on June 10 at Toronto's Fairmont Royal York.

Presented by the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF), the CJF Awards is an annual event celebrating excellence in journalism by honouring those who have made significant contributions to the profession and by recognizing emerging talent. The event will bring together leading news executives, journalists and corporate leaders from across the country.

Renowned Canadian singer-songwriter, will make a special appearance to perform in honour of Canadian journalism at this year’s sold-out CJF Awards on June 10 at Toronto’s Fairmont Royal York. Photo by Christopher Gentile. (CNW Group/The Canadian Journalism Foundation)

"The CJF Awards exist to honour journalists who tell the stories Canadians need to hear. Jim Cuddy has spent four decades doing something remarkably similar through music, capturing this country, its people and its moments with honesty, integrity and craft," says CJF president and executive director Natalie Turvey. "We're honoured to have him perform at this year's ceremony and look forward to sharing it with a sold-out room,"

Cuddy has written many of the songs that have become indelible in the soundtrack of Canadian lives. As a solo artist and as one half of the creative core of Blue Rodeo, he has helped define the sound of Canadian music for more than four decades. Since Blue Rodeo's formation in 1984, the band's music has resonated across generations, earning both critical acclaim and a devoted national audience.

Over the course of his career, Cuddy has received nearly every honour Canada can bestow upon a musician, including 15 JUNO Awards. He is a Member of the Order of Canada and, alongside his bandmates, has been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame and the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, received the Governor General's Performing Arts Award, and a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Whether on stage, in the studio, or through his solo work, his songs continue to reflect a deep sense of place, connection, and craft.

Susanne Craig will receive the CJF Tribute in recognition of her probing coverage of power, money and accountability.

Robert Fife will receive the CJF Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his decades-long career exemplifying the highest standards of political reporting, public‑interest journalism and newsroom leadership

Writer, broadcaster and commentator Elamin Abdelmahmoud, host of the CBC's daily arts and culture podcast COMMOTION will emcee the awards ceremony.

Awards to be presented at the ceremony include:

CJF Tribute;

CJF-Edward Burtynsky Award for Climate Photojournalism;

CJF-Dr. Eric Jackman Awards for Excellence in Journalism;

CJF Lifetime Achievement Award;

CJF Hinton Award for Excellence in AI Safety Journalism;

Landsberg Award; and

CJF Award for Climate Solutions Reporting.

Fellowships to be recognized include the:

CJF Indigenous Health Journalism Fellowship, in partnership with the Canadian Medical Association;

CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship;

CJF Black Journalism Fellowships Program;

Martin Wise Goodman Canadian Nieman Fellowship;

The William Southam Journalism Fellowships at Massey College; and

Tom Hanson Photojournalism Award.

For more details on the June 10 ceremony, visit the CJF Awards website.

The CJF is grateful for the generous support of presenting sponsor CIBC.

The 2026 CJF Awards are supported by Google News Initiative, Rogers, Aritzia, BMO Financial Group, Canada Life, Sobeys, TD Bank Group, Intact, CBC/Radio-Canada, Canadian Medical Association, McCain Foods, RBC, Scotiabank, FGS Longview, KPMG, WSP, Canadian Bankers Association, Aga Khan Development Network, AI Safety Foundation, Barry and Laurie Green, CIGI, Canada's National Observer, CPPIB, Definity Insurance, Fidelity Investments, The Globe and Mail, Loblaw Companies Ltd., Maple Leaf Foods, McDonald's Canada, The New York Times, OLG, OMERS, Ontario Securities Commission, Real Content Networks, Rishi Nolan Strategies, TD Securities, Uber, Village Media, Weber Shandwick and Zai Mamdani/Mamdani Family Foundation.

Cision is the exclusive distribution partner of the CJF.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs an annual awards and fellowship program featuring a gala at which news leaders, journalists and representatives of corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through its monthly J-Talks, a public speakers series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business leaders, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges facing media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Related Links

http://www.cjf-fjc.ca

SOURCE The Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information, contact: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, email: [email protected]