CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellows Announced

TORONTO, April 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Sara Kanutski, Tchadas Leo and Tanner Isaac are the recipients of this year's CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships , established to amplify Indigenous voices and foster better comprehension of Indigenous issues.

The award provides three early-career Indigenous journalists with the opportunity to explore issues of interest while being hosted for one month at the CBC News Indigenous Unit in Winnipeg .

Sara Kanutski, Tchadas Leo and Tanner Isaac are the recipients of this year's CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships. Tweet this The recipients of the 2023 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships are (right to left) Tanner Isaac, Sara Kanutski, and Tchadas Leo. (CNW Group/Canadian Journalism Foundation)

Kanutski, a self-taught journalist and musician with deep roots in her community in Thunder Bay, Ont., has worked as a journalist and producer with CBC Thunder Bay. She plans to use her time at CBC Indigenous to expand her knowledge of residential schools and unmarked graves to create stories that explore how the growing awareness of the schools and graves are impacting both Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.

"Even though Sara is in the early stages of her career, her community focus, artistic personality and strong communications skills shine through in all that she does," says jury member, author and journalist Tanya Talaga. "A strong writer with a keen social media eye, she is in a great position to really benefit from four weeks at CBC Indigenous, and I am delighted to see her earn the opportunity."

Leo, a multimedia video reporter from Vancouver Island who grew up in the Xwémalhkwu reserve in B.C.'s Bute Inlet, impressed jurors with his on-camera presence and the variety of his reporting. "This young man has carved out a place at Victoria's CHEK News, where he's showing a real range and curiosity," says jury chair Duncan McCue. "His on-camera material won me over. I feel he will thrive in the fellowship."

Tanner Isaac, a student journalist from the Listuguj Mi'gmaq First Nation community in West Listuguj, Que., brings a profound sense of community to his proposal to explore the stories of missing persons from Indigenous communities.

"Tanner submitted a really strong demo video that captured the essence of life on the rez and his connection to community," says Meagan Fiddler, jury member and senior producer at CBC Indigenous. "He has shown strong initiative, and we are looking forward to working with him to hone his skills."

The story or series resulting from the fellowship experiences will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

The CJF provides each fellow a $4,000 training stipend along with a per-diem allowance for meals and other reasonable expenses.

The recipients will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 13 at the Royal York Hotel. For tickets, tables and sponsorship opportunities, see contact information below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships jury members are:

Duncan McCue (chair), host of Cross Country Checkup on CBC Radio;

(chair), host of on CBC Radio; Meagan Fiddler , senior producer, CBC Indigenous;

, senior producer, CBC Indigenous; Eden Fineday , publisher, IndigiNews ;

, publisher, ; Lenard Monkman , reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship;

reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship; Tanya Talaga , author, journalist and president and CEO of Makwa Creative; and

, author, journalist and president and CEO of Makwa Creative; and Maggie Wente , Indigenous rights lawyer at Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP in Toronto .

These fellowship opportunities are made possible thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Related Links

https://cjf-fjc.ca/

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, [email protected]