CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellows Announced

Lilley, a Red River Métis from Portage la Prairie, Man., and member of the Manitoba Métis Federation, is a reporter and producer with CBC Indigenous. She plans to explore the issue of who should officially represent the Métis nation on a national level –the Métis National Council or the Manitoba Métis Federation. This fellowship will serve as a follow-up to Lilley's prior work with CBC News.

"Renée's resume and portfolio were very impressive, but her pitch was the best part," says jury member Karyn Pugliese, an executive editor at Canada's National Observer. "Everyone has been grappling to understand the recent events unfolding in the Métis Nation's governance bodies. Her stories will serve the Métis community by diving deep into the complicated issues that are causing fractures, asking for explanations, accountability and describing what the future may look like. This is everything good public service journalism should do."

Blondeau, a Métis from the Métis Nation of British Columbia (MNBC) and the Cowichan Valley Métis Nation, is a writer and researcher at MNBC and communications coordinator with Indigenous Climate Action. She plans to work on a series expanding on a 2021 University of Toronto study that found higher levels of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in homes located near natural gas wells in British Columbia's Peace River Region. In particular, the homes of Indigenous women were found to have the highest VOC levels. Blondeau plans to explore the scope of the issue, the people impacted and potential solutions.

"Erin Blondeau has an impressive resume," says Lenard Monkman, a reporter with CBC Indigenous and a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellow . "Her reporting will highlight pollutants in the Peace River Region and how they are impacting Indigenous communities. I look forward to seeing what she can accomplish with this opportunity."

The story or series resulting from the fellowship experiences will be considered for publication or broadcast by CBC News.

The CJF provides each fellow a $4,000 training stipend along with a per-diem allowance for meals and other reasonable expenses.

These fellowship opportunities are made possible thanks to the generous support of Sobeys Inc. and CJF honorary governor Isabel Bassett, former Ontario Minister of Citizenship, Culture and Recreation and former chair and CEO of TVO.

The recipients will be recognized at the CJF Awards ceremony on June 7 at the Art Gallery of Ontario. For more information, see contact details below or visit the CJF Awards page.

The CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships jury members are:

Duncan McCue (chair), host of Cross Country Checkup on CBC Radio;

(chair), host of on CBC Radio; Karyn Pugliese , executive editor, Canada's National Observer ;

, executive editor, ; Lenard Monkman , reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship;

reporter with CBC Indigenous and recipient of a 2017 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowship; Maggie Wente , Indigenous rights lawyer at Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP;

, Indigenous rights lawyer at Olthuis Kleer Townshend LLP; Meagan Fiddler , senior producer, CBC Indigenous; and

, senior producer, CBC Indigenous; and Tanya Talaga , author, journalist and president and CEO of Makwa Creative.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

